Syneos Health Launches “Lab to Life” Enterprise Partnership with Komodo Health

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, announced today it has expanded its relationship with Komodo Health, a data-driven healthcare software company with access to the broadest array of real-world data across patients and practitioners. The partnership will allow Syneos Health to better analyze clinical, real-world, and commercial data, offering customers a seamless integration to their operational trial designs and commercialization deployment strategies to transform biopharmaceutical product development.



Powered by Komodo’s Healthcare Map™, the new solution integrates Komodo Health’s Prism and Sentinel applications to better enable Syneos Health to perform sophisticated studies, analyzing comprehensive and de-identified, aggregated patient data. The resulting insights inform clinical trial design and delivery and generate real-world evidence on product effectiveness, safety and utilization in the healthcare system. These differentiated insights across a wide range of use cases in real-world evidence and late phase studies will accelerate clinical development and commercialization.

The expanded partnership builds on two-years of previous collaboration between Syneos Health and Komodo Health, which began with data-driven strategies to enhance customer engagement for the Syneos Health Kinetic™ team.

“Biopharma companies are transforming to meet the challenges of a more complex operating, regulatory, and reimbursement environment,” said Larry Pickett, Chief Information and Digital Officer, for Syneos Health. “Komodo is an important foundational platform to our Dynamic Assembly® network, our flexible data and technology strategy that optimizes opportunities for customers and helps increase the likelihood of regulatory approval and commercial success. Our expanded relationship with Komodo Health allows Syneos Health to better integrate our clinical, real-world and late phase data and commercial capabilities to deliver on the entire spectrum of Lab to Life product development.”

Komodo Health’s Platform and suite of applications will be an important part of the Syneos Health Dynamic Assembly network, an open ecosystem of preferred, best-of-breed data and technology collaborators committed to delivering fit-for-purpose solutions designed to strategically address the nuances of each customer engagement.

Syneos Health will leverage Komodo Health’s Prism software to support feasibility, market sizing, site selection and patient cohort analytics. Additionally, Komodo’s Sentinel solution will provide a comprehensive view into real-world patient journeys and enable the integration of proprietary datasets, tools and algorithms to derive best-in-class insight. These data-native solutions, built on Komodo’s Healthcare Map of 325 million de-identified patient journeys in the U.S., will play an important role for Syneos Health in matching site activation and patient enrollment for clinical trials, highly tailored to patient proximity hotspots to optimize clinical trial operational strategies.

“From cardiovascular health to ultra-rare diseases, Syneos Health is now poised to capitalize on a new generation of data-driven intelligence, built on a foundation of patient-level data that is unparalleled in the industry,” said Web Sun, Co-founder and President, for Komodo Health. “Through our Prism and Sentinel solutions, Komodo is proud to deploy our unique software capabilities to fuel Syneos Health’s real-world evidence capabilities and growth as they continue to provide differentiated insights for their clients.”

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 25,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast .

About Komodo

Komodo Health believes that smarter, more innovative use of data and analytics is essential for reducing disease burden. We apply artificial intelligence and other advanced data science techniques to our first-of-its-kind Healthcare Map™, which tracks the unique patient journeys of over 325 million patients. We empower a multitude of healthcare stakeholders – life science companies, healthcare payers and providers, patient advocacy groups, and others – to create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit www.komodohealth.com .