This Dallas Home Services Company Launched the Ultimate Total Tree & Shrub Care Program

FRISCO, Texas, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chorbie has officially launched a tree & shrub care service to help North Texas lawns recover from the 2021 winter storm. This local landscaping business is offering homeowners an all-in-one source that will treat client’s damaged landscaping just in time for summer.



Based out of Frisco, TX, Chorbie has remained dedicated to providing quality home care services. With the goal to prioritize the convenience of homeowners, Chorbie has been highly rated by their clients. What began as a lawn mowing service has expanded to lawn care, weed control, pest control, landscaping, and light handyman services such as junk removal, fence repairs, and window washing. Now, they launched one of their most highly inquired services, a tree and shrub care program for every plant.

“Our goal is to help clients create a beautiful environment that they can’t wait to come home to,” said EJ McCoy, President of Chorbie. “We want to save homeowners the hassle of searching for each individual service provider and instead offer a one-stop-shop that delivers a heart for excellence and care with every service offered.”

To provide more insight as to what this program offers, below are each service description:

Total Shrub Care: This program includes ornamental insect control, organic kelp, other natural and synthetic fertilizers, and preventative disease control.

Total Tree Care: Chorbie’s service includes a root-injected combination of liquid fertilizer (with micronutrients) and a liquid aerification product to loosen and aerify the critical nutrient/water/oxygen exchange areas in the active root zone of existing canopy and shade trees.

Tree Trimming: By keeping the canopies in a healthy and clean state, Chorbie not only helps prevent pests and disease in trees, it also allows more sunlight and nutrients into the lawn beneath.

Ornamental Tree Add-On: This service protects ornamental trees above 12’ tall and other smaller, evergreen and flowering trees from pests.

Flower Bed: This service treats weeds in landscaped areas with a non-selective herbicide. This prevents less weeds in general over time.

Bush and Bed: Tame flower beds and bushes with proper care and pruning. This custom service allows the environment and conditions needed for plants to flourish.

Mulch Installation: Chorbie delivers and installs quality mulch to protect plants and roots from the Texas climate.

Homeowners are now able to enjoy the convenience of recovering their landscape from winter, while improving the look of their landscape in time for summer. To learn more about Chorbie and get a custom quote, visit www.chorbie.com .



The knowledgeable and experienced professionals at Chorbie are committed to elevating the appearance of your exterior spaces, adding value to your property, and delivering the friendly and convenient services you seek. Your home is more than just an investment – it’s where your family lives and grows.

