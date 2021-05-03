Bridge Specialty Group, LLC Announces Hire of Anurag Batta as Chief Operating Officer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Specialty Wholesale, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO), announced that Anurag Batta has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Bridge Specialty Group.



Batta brings over 20 years of strategic and operational leadership experience and deep industry expertise to Bridge Specialty Group. In this newly created role, Mr. Batta will be responsible for driving operational transformation and profitable growth. He will work closely with the President and other senior leaders across the company in this capacity.

Prior to joining Bridge Specialty Group, Mr. Batta served as the Chief Operating Officer of Zurich North America, where he was responsible for leading strategy, business transformation, innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, corporate communications, and marketing.

Stephen M. Boyd, President of Bridge Specialty Group, commented, “We are extremely excited to welcome Anurag to the Bridge Specialty team as our Chief Operating Officer. His leadership, experience, and insights will prove invaluable as we look to expand further our product and delivery platform for our agency partners.”

Bridge Specialty Group, LLC was launched in February 2021 by Brown & Brown, Inc. to encompass its broad portfolio of wholesale insurance businesses and is focused on bringing the power of collective size and specialty to the wholesale brokerage marketplace. Composed of more than 25 boutique brands, Bridge Specialty Group is creating a more seamless way to connect the varying needs of our retail partners with the market clout and talents of our wholesale entities. To learn more about Bridge Specialty Group and our team of niche-focused brands, visit our website at bridgespecialtygroup.com.

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

Steve Boyd, President, Bridge Specialty Group

(760) 710-6865