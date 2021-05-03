Wawa’s “Free Coffee Tuesday” Offer for Rewards Members Returns this May with Enhancements

WAWA, Pa., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa is excited to announce the return of its “Free Coffee Tuesday,” campaign, which provides Rewards Members with a Bonus Reward for one free, any size, self-serve coffee every Tuesday from May 4 through May 25. This time, in addition to choosing from any existing hot coffee, members can now redeem their rewards on the newest Boosted Blend hot coffee with 22% more caffeine or a Fresh Brewed Iced Coffee available through the touch-screen ordering system.

With distribution on the following free coffee dates: 5/4, 5/11, 5/18 and 5/25, rewards members will receive a coupon in their Wawa Rewards account to redeem in any store in Wawa’s operating area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. during the promotional window.

“Due to an overwhelming positive response from the 2020 Free Coffee Tuesday campaign, Wawa is excited to bring it back for the entire month of May 2021 and enhance it with boosted blend and iced coffee,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing officer. “It’s our way of showing our continued commitment to listening to our customers who expressed their appreciation for the weekly reward and request to bring it back!”

Customers who are not rewards members are encouraged to sign up to take advantage of this 4-week offer and future benefits.

Wawa Rewards Program Enrollment Instructions

Simply download The Wawa App in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and click "Register Now" to create a Wawa Rewards account. Or go to WawaRewards.com and click "Sign Up Now" to create a Wawa Rewards account. Then, scan the Wawa App or registered Wawa Rewards card with every purchase.



About Wawa Rewards

The Wawa Rewards Program lets you earn Wawa Rewards for every U.S. $50 spent on eligible* purchases at Wawa stores using the Wawa App, Wawa Rewards Key Card or a registered Wawa Gift Card. Wawa Rewards members have the opportunity to not only earn rewards on Wawa favorites, but will also have exclusive access to Mobile Ordering, Bonus Rewards, and more.. It's a way for us to say "thank you" for choosing Wawa!

*Please note that fuel, select dairy items, tobacco, alcohol, delivery fees/tips, gift cards (including Wawa Gift Cards), and Wawa Catering purchases are not eligible to earn Wawa Rewards.



About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

