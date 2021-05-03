New York, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dialysis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067844/?utm_source=GNW

51 billion in 2020 to $16.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $18.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.5%.



The dialysis devices and equipment market consists of the sale of dialysis devices and equipment related services.Dialysis devices and equipment are used in the dialysis process to filter the patient’s blood, in order to remove waste products such as urea, creatinine and excess water, such impurities usually occur when the kidneys fail or are damaged.



Companies in this industry primarily engage in the production of dialyzers and dialysis pumping machines but can also produce other instruments used in the dialysis process, including blood pumps, catheters and tubing kits.



The latest trend in the dialysis devices and equipment market is the use of technology to develop innovative products that can enhance functionality.To enhance the quality of the devices, new methods are being developed to speed up the process of filtering the blood and improve the overall filtration process.



As a result of improved technology products like Revaclear High-Flux Dialyzer by Baxter, which enhances the filtration process of the blood by improving the speed at which the blood is filtered are being developed.Revaclear dialyzers are devices which can help detect renal failure by hemodialysis.



With the improvement in technology the innovations in the devices are expected to continue.



In January 2019, a wearable, portable peritoneal dialysis device manufactured by Singapore based AWAK Technologies received FDA’s breakthrough device designation to be used by the end-stage renal disease patients.According to the clinical trial of AWAK Peritoneal Dialysis device conducted at Singapore General Hospital, device efficiently removed the accumulation of toxins from the body.



Such approvals by FDA positively impacts the global dialysis devices market.



Product recalls has been the major restraint in the dialysis devices and equipment market.Product recalls are actions taken by organizations or any regulatory authority like US FDA to remove a product or device from the market.



The dialysis devices and equipment are removed from the market when they fail to perform the functions for which they were manufactured.For example, B.



Braun Medical Inc. recalls Dialog hemodialysis systems due to defective conductivity sensors. This machine is used in the treatment of chronic kidney disease for patients whose kidneys are no longer healthy enough to filter the blood to get rid of the wastes and excess fluid. Similarly, the Dialyzer, a device by Fresenius Medical Care group was recalled due to the invalid message shown on the equipment when Sustained Low Efficiency Dialysis (SLED) program is used.



B.Braun completed the acquisition of NxStage’s Bloodlines business in February 2019 for a $2 billion.



This acquisition will help improve the quality of B Braun’s hemodialysis system and would also enhance its portfolio of bloodline business which would help in strengthening the company’s position in the market. NxStage Medical, Inc. is involved in the manufacturing of dialysis devices used for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD). One Cycle, PureFlow SL and Nx2me Connected Health are the company’s various products. It was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Maddison, USA.



The increasing prevalence of kidney failure is driving the market for dialysis devices and equipment.The main purpose of the dialysis devices and equipment is to artificially filter the blood to get rid of any toxins in the blood and to prevent such waste products from reaching hazardous levels.



Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a condition in which the kidneys are damaged and cannot filter the blood. According to the National kidney report, 2019, 30 million Americans are affected by CKD, and 90% of people are unaware. 1 in 3 Americans run the risk of being diagnosed with CKD. In USA, kidney disease is the 9th leading cause of death.



