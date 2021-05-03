uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in May

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor and scientific conferences:

  • 7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit, May 4 - 5, 2021

    • Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, May 4.

  • American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Virtual 2021, May 11 - 14, 2021

    • uniQure will have a significant presence at ASGCT with five data presentations, of which two are oral presentations including:

      • Clinical Outcomes in Patients With and Without Pre-existing Neutralizing Antibodies to the Vector: 6-Month Data from the Phase 3 HOPE-B Gene Therapy Trial of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec” on Wednesday, May 12, 6:15 – 6:30 p.m. ET.

      • First Proof-of-Concept of miQURETM Based Gene Targeting in the Liver: Lipid Lowering and Atherosclerosis Suppression by AAV-miQURETM-Mediated ANGPTL3 Targeting” on Thursday, May 13, 6:30 – 6:45 p.m. ET.
  • 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, May 18 - 19, 2021

    • Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, May 18.

    • A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, will take place the same day from 9:10 to 9:35 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

