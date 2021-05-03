Aleafia Health Secures Health Canada Research Licence for Human Sensory Analysis Trials of Cannabis Products

TORONTO, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”), a global leader in cannabis wellness products and services, has secured a Health Canada Research Licence for its cannabis product manufacturing and innovation centre in Paris, Ont. The licence allows the Company to conduct human sensory analysis and palatability trials, evaluating the taste, touch, smell and sight of its growing portfolio of differentiated medical and consumer cannabis products.



“As we continue to bring highly innovative formats to market, our development team will now employ an important best practice of product evaluation used in the food and beverage industries,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “Through a first to market product strategy, we’ve developed a track record for product innovation that will only be strengthened by this regulatory breakthrough.”

Aleafia Health is currently developing a number of new product formats and line extensions to complement its existing cannabis portfolio of dried flower, edibles, sublingual strips, soft gels, extracts, and vape cartridges. The Company intends to conduct sensory assessment studies consistently during product development, allowing human panels to evaluate objective product characteristics, and evaluate preference between comparable products.

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and with sales and operations in Australia and Germany. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns four significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

