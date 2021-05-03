Dosecann Launches Industry-Leading, High-Potency Topical: Dosecann Daily Relief CBD Cream

TORONTO, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Dosecann, an in-house brand owned by Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX - XLY) (“Auxly”), announces the launch of Dosecann Daily Relief CBD Cream, a new, high-strength, differentiated cannabis topical cream for Canadian wellness consumers. With 1,200mg of cannabidiol (CBD) per 60 ml unit, Dosecann Daily Relief CBD Cream has double the potency of any CBD topical currently available in the Canadian marketplace and is competitively priced to deliver the best value for a CBD topicali. Dosecann Daily Relief CBD Cream is available to order now for wholesalers across Canada, is available to consumers now in British Columbia and Saskatchewan and will also be available in Alberta in coming weeks.



Dosecann Daily CBD Cream was developed by a team of scientists, researchers and formulation experts at Auxly’s state-of-the-art laboratory in Charlottetown, PEI, under the direction of Dr. Bob Chapman, Chief Science Officer, Dosecann.

“Topicals were among the very first products we conceived of at Dosecann and I’m extremely proud that after thorough development and testing, we’ve landed on a formula that we believe is the best in the marketplace,” said Dr. Chapman. “Consumers use topicals to provide daily relief from a wide variety of symptoms such as localized pain relief, muscle soreness, tension and inflammation. Our team was driven to ensure that Dosecann Daily Relief CBD Cream offers industry-leading potency along with a formulation designed to boost CBD penetration and provide the skin moisturizing properties of high-end skin creams.”

“We’re excited to launch Dosecann Daily Relief CBD Cream and expand our expertise in the 2.0 segment into topicals,” said Brad Canario, Brand Director, Auxly. “We know from research that topicals are a high-frequency segment, with nearly 50% of topical consumers using daily, and further, that amongst Canadian cannabis users, creams are the #1 topicals format. We believe we have a truly differentiated product for wellness consumers looking for daily relief from a variety of symptoms and, as always, we focused on our pillars of quality, safety and efficacy at every stage of product development.”



The proprietary Dosecann Daily Relief CBD Cream formula combines high-quality CBD extract with Natralipid™ Meadowfoam seed oil, a plant-based emollient found in high-end skin creams and valued for moisturization, transdermal barrier repair, skin penetration and unsurpassed stability. The result is a product that promotes the fast, effective absorption of high-quality CBD extract so that the cannabinoids can get where they’re needed quickly, all the while soothing the skin by locking-in moisture without leaving a greasy feeling behind. Dosecann Daily Relief CBD Cream has a mild, neutral bamboo scent and is packaged in a recyclable glass jar with a built-in seal to preserve freshness.

Dosecann Daily Relief CBD Cream is the latest cannabis 2.0 release from Auxly, who achieved the #1 market-share position for Cannabis 2.0 products in 2020. With today’s launch, Dosecann expands its offering of natural, science-backed products, which includes oils and precision-dosed capsules made with omega-rich Ahiflower™ oil.

About Dosecann

Dosecann is a world-class developer of innovative cannabis products for the wellness-focused consumer, wholly owned by Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. Proudly processed at Auxly’s 52,000 sq. ft., state-of-the-art facility in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Dosecann products are developed and manufactured on-site by a world-class team of scientists and experts, ensuring high-quality, precision and consistency. Dosecann’s wellness products, available at licensed cannabis retailers across Canada, consist of non-GMO capsules and oils. Built on the pillars of quality, safety and efficacy, Dosecann is cannabis – down to a science.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF)

Auxly is leading Canadian cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

