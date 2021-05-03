India Multi Brand Car Service Market is expected to reach about INR 73,162 Cr in Revenue by FY’2025: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Automotive slowdown & the COVID-19 pandemic brought a sustained downward trend in new passenger car sales in FY’21

The Spare parts after-market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% and the multi brand car service market with a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period FY’20-FY’25.





Surging Number of Post Warranty Cars in India: India automotive industry in witnessing a surge in the number of post warranty cars, which is leading to higher demand generation for multi brands car service companies in India. ~65% of the post warranty cars visit the multi brand service centers in India whereas, only 35% post warranty users head back to the authorized service centers. Multi brand service centers cost 40% less as compared to the authorized car service center which is the major reason for consumers to shift to the multi brand service center during the post warranty period. The number of post warranty cars is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period FY’20-FY’25.

Rising adoption of Technology by Multi Brand Service Center in India: India car service market is witnessing the emergence of auto-tech servicing startups, leading to the consolidation of the huge unorganized car repair garage segment of service. The use of state-of-the-art technology has been a vital resource for multi-brand networks to stay ahead of the curve. Companies have started offering app-based tracking, live updates, and personalized communication on the customer side, spare parts ordering and tech-enabled reporting on the garage side attracting large number of consumers. Surging adoption of technology by these companies is allowing for a more hassle-free deployment of services.

Strong Used Car Sales growth: India is witnessing a healthy growth in the used car sales, which is signaling the rising average age of car, therefore impetus for car service market. Shifting focus of consumers from purchasing new vehicles towards maintaining old ones is leading to a rise in the on road used cars, which is leading to the surge in demand for multi brand car servicing. The Indian used cars market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5% in terms of number of used cars sold during the forecast period FY’20-FY’25.

The report titled “ India Multi-Brand Car Service Market Outlook to 2025: Door Step Car Servicing, Real Time Service Status to Drive the Penetration of Multi Brand Car Service in India ” by Ken Research suggested that the multi brand market is further expected to grow in the near future as the companies would provide value added services such as providing real time service status. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 11.9% in terms of revenue during the forecast period of FY’20-FY’25.

Key Segments Covered in India Multi Brand Car Service Market

By Type of Vehicle

Hatchback

SUV

Sedan

Luxury

Electric Cars

By Vehicle Age

4-10 Years

>10 Years

<4 Years

By Region

Southern Region

Northern Region

Western Region

Eastern Region

By Service

Periodic Maintenance Service

Mechanical and Electrical Repair

Collision Repair

Car Detailing and Car Care

India Spare Parts after Market Segmentation

By Type of Spare Parts

Drive transmission and Steering

Electricals and Electronic Components

Engine components

Suspension and Braking

Consumables and Miscellaneous

Cooling Systems

Rubber Components

Key Target Audience

Automotive companies

OEM Car Service companies

Multi brand Car Service companies

Automotive Spare Parts Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: FY’15-FY’20

FY’15-FY’20 Forecast Period: FY’20-FY’25

Multibrand Car Dealers/Service Providers:

Mahindra First Choice Service

My TVS

3M Car Care

Go Mechanic

Pitstop

Carz

Bosch Car Service

Spare Parts Aggregators/ Online Marketplaces:

Boodmo

Partsbigboss

AutoKartz

Spareshub

Mechkartz

Key Topics Covered in the Report

India Car Servicing Market Overview

India Multi-Brand Car Servicing Market Analysis

India Spare Parts Aftermarket Industry

Operating Model Ecosystem of Multi-Brand Car Servicing Players

Operating Model of Multi-Brand Car Servicing Players

Franchisee Requirements for Operating a Multi-Brand Car Service Center

Partnership Model for Multi-Brand Car Service

Technology Model for a Multi-Brand Car Service Centre

Cross-Comparison of Major Multi-Brand Car Service Companies

Company Profiles of Major Companies

Cross Comparison of Major Spare Parts Aggregators/ Online Marketplaces

India Unorganized Car Service Market

Future Landscape of Multi-Brand Car Service in India

Mahindra First Choice Service

India Multi-Brand Car Service Market Outlook to 2025: Door Step Car Servicing, Real Time Service Status to Drive the Penetration of Multi Brand Car Service in India

