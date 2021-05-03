VitalHub Announces Regional Sale of Transforming Systems’ SHREWD Solution to NHS East of England Regional Team

TORONTO, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the sale of recently acquired Transforming Systems’ proprietary SHREWD Region Platform to the National Health Service (NHS) East of England Regional Team (the “Regional Team”).



The NHS East of England regional provides care for a population group of over 6 million people and includes six Integrated Care Systems (ICS), covering Cambridge & Peterborough, Norfolk & Waveney, Bedfordshire, Luton & Milton Keynes, Mid & South Essex, and Suffolk & North East Essex localities in addition the original Herts & West Essex pilot area.

The neighboring ICS to the East of England Region, Hertfordshire and West Essex, has been a user of the SHREWD Region Module for two years. The successful implementation and use of the SHREWD platform has resulted in this expansion of use, with the Regional Team adopting use of the solution across the region, including amongst 17 hospital sites.

The initial use of the product, with an opportunity to expand to include additional modules, involves the creation of an intelligent conveyancing system, intended to support the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST). The solution will enable data to be gathered across the region’s emergency departments to enable improved tactical decision-making is respect to patient transport, toward optimizing resource allocation and care delivery.

SHREWD Region provides a simple, single view of real-time pressure in urgent and emergency care across a large geographical area, spanning multiple systems, trusts and providers. The data is displayed via a heatmap, reflecting live acute and system Operational Pressures Escalation Levels (OPEL) statuses, revealing emerging pressure at a glance.

“This regional sale continues to demonstrate how successful implementations lead toward expansion across neighbouring regions and sites,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “Now more than ever, it has become essential for regions and systems to maintain a comprehensive real-time understanding of pressures and capacity within their emergency care departments. We are delighted that regions are seeing immense value in our solutions, and we are looking forward to continuing to provide vital services to ensure that these organizations continue to run smoothly and optimally.”

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

