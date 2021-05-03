A $2.25 million donation to support nurses at the MUHC

English French

MONTREAL, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The estate of Herta Vodstrcil has left a $5 million donation to the MUHC Foundation in support of various departments at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), including $2.25 million to support the enhancement and training of nurses. This donation will support nurses over the next three years at the MUHC.



Herta and Tomas Vodstrcil left Czechoslovakia in the 1940s, fleeing the Nazis with their two infant sons. They immigrated to Canada and began a new life here prospering with a successful dental supply business. Herta Vodstrcil passed away at the age of 98 in 2014. Her estate was closed after the death of her youngest son, Peter, in January.

The $2.25 million dedicated to nursing will support current and future nurses at the MUHC. Nearly half of the gift will go towards advancing nursing practices. The nurse rapid response team will also receive funding.

“Nursing education is a long-term commitment and funding education with our nursing teams can be challenging. We are so lucky to have this donation to help our MUHC nurses. This incredible donation recognizes the importance of the nursing profession and the impact of this donation will be felt for years to come.”

Chantal Souligny, Director of Nursing, MUHC.

A portion of the donation will go towards simulation training and purchasing new medical-grade mannequins for training purposes. Additionally, the estate earmarked a part of the donation for an endowment fund to support innovation in nursing.

“We feel so privileged to receive this donation. This incredible gift will allow our nursing community to have access to the best resources in Quebec. And ultimately, our patients will be the ones to benefit the most from this important gift.”

Alain Biron, Associate Director of Nursing, MUHC.

The remainder of the donation of the estate of Herta Vodstrcil will be used to fund other programs, projects, research and innovation at the MUHC. More information about the other programs will be released later this year.

“This is an incredible gift for the MUHC Foundation and for our nurses. Nurses are an invaluable part of the health care team, and Mrs. Vodstrcil's legacy will ensure that the MUHC's nurses receive top notch training and new opportunities to advance nursing practice."

Julie Quenneville, President & CEO, MUHC Foundation

Breakdown of the 2.25 million dollar donation to nursing by the estate of Herta Vodstrcil:

Advancing Nursing practices $1M

Rapid response team $500K

Nursing innovation endowment $500K

Simulations training $250K

