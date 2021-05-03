H2O Innovation Increases its Presence in Latin America and its North American Focus on Water Reuse

English French

QUEBEC CITY, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce its continued expansion in (“LATAM”), and increased efforts in the North American water reuse market, executing on several key objectives from the Corporation’s 3-Year Strategic Plan.



In line with the recently announced acquisition of Genesys Membrane Products S. L. (“GMP”), which added an office for the Corporation in Santiago, Chile, H 2 O Innovation will strengthen existing and generate new relationships with original equipment manufacturers (“OEM”) in LATAM, a high growth potential market. With Piedmont having recently signed Pavax as a new distributor in Brazil, the Corporation’s Specialty Products pillar has now over 20 distributors in LATAM. A Key Account strategy is being implemented across all business lines and will improve market access for the Corporation’s OEM partners in LATAM.

In the United States, the Biden Administration has plans for a $110 B water infrastructure plan, a significant portion of which will likely go towards water reuse equipment improvements and upgrades. According to the President’s plan, $50 B will go for investments in programs to help communities build resilient land and water resources to tackle extreme weather events, including programs to provide funding for the western drought crisis by investing in water efficiency and recycling programs (Source: WateReuse Association). H 2 O Innovation is capitalizing on the momentum from this to develop a new digital marketing strategy that focuses on its globally recognized expertise in water reuse.

Tying these two initiatives together, H 2 O Innovation recently hired Alejandro Sturniolo to fulfill the role of Global Head of Water Reuse and Strategic Partnerships. He will lead the Corporation’s intention to become a global leader in these important markets. “We have known Alejandro for many years both professionally and as a friend, and we are excited to have the opportunity to bring him into the H 2 O Innovation family. With his technical and commercial knowledge of the global water reuse market, and his experience with equipment and consumables in Latin America, he is perfectly positioned to help us grow in these strategic areas. Moreover, his vision and passion fit well with our strong company culture”, stated Frédéric Dugré, President and CEO of H 2 O Innovation.

Alejandro has been involved in the water industry for the past 22 years and he currently serves as Vice-President and board member for the International Desalination Association (“IDA”) and Latin American Association of Desalination and Water Reuse (“ALADYR”), two important Water Industry associations. He successfully grew his own company, based in Argentina and Brazil, into one of the most recognized Water System Integrator in Latin America. Now based in Spain, he will help all H 2 O Innovation business lines active internationally (mostly PWT, Genesys & Piedmont) to increase their sales with existing and new customers and distributors. In parallel, he will also spearhead H 2 O Innovation global positioning as a leader in water reuse.

