Alpha Peak Announces Completion of Share Consolidation and Name Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Peak Capital Inc. (formerly, Alpha Peak Leisure Inc.) (“Alpha Peak” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has altered its notice of articles to change its name to "Alpha Peak Capital Inc." (the "Name Change") and has consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation"). The Name Change and Consolidation were approved by shareholders of the Company at its annual and special meeting held on April 15, 2021 and came into effect today, on May 3, 2021. A new CUSIP number for the post-consolidation Common Shares has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number.



Following the Consolidation, the Company has 7,207,709 Common Shares outstanding. No fractional Common Shares have been issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional shares that would have otherwise been issued have been rounded to the nearest whole Common Share. The change in the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares resulting from the Consolidation will not materially affect any shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company, although such ownership will be represented by a smaller number of Common Shares.

The Company is distributing the post-Consolidation Common Shares by way of a direct "push-out" from the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company (the “Transfer Agent”). Common Shares held by shareholders through brokerage accounts will be consolidated with no further action required by the shareholder, and Common Shares held in certificated form directly by shareholders will have replacement certificates and/or DRS Advices sent by mail to each registered shareholder’s address on file with the Transfer Agent.



For more information, please contact:



Zachary Goldenberg, CEO

Phone No.: 647-987-5083

Email: zach@libertyvp.co

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: will, believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include administrative or legal delays in processing the Consolidation through the Transfer Agent or with brokerage firms, and other factors that are beyond the control of the Company. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials.



This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.