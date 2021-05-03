Summary Judgment Ruling in Worlds Inc. v. Activision Lawsuit

Boston, MA, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, April 30, 2021, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts allowed Defendants’ Motion for Summary Judgment, finding the asserted claims of Worlds Inc. (OTCQB: WDDD) against Activision/Blizzard et al regarding asserted patents invalid under 35 U.S.C. § 101 as directed to ineligible subject matter.

Worlds CEO Thom Kidrin stated, “We are obviously disappointed in the court’s decision, but we believe the ruling is contrary to the established law of section 101 as announced by the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.” Mr. Kidrin further noted, “The court’s decision focused much of its analysis on claim 4 of the ‘690 patent, which was fully considered and found valid and patentable by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in the challenges raised by Bungie in 2015.”

Looking ahead, Mr. Kidrin stated, “Worlds has faced many obstacles while enforcing its intellectual property rights against parties such as Activision, Linden Lab, and Microsoft. Some thought Bungie’s 2015 challenges would put an end to Worlds’ patents, but Worlds persevered and each of the challenged patents emerged successfully with claims intact . Friday’s ruling is just another obstacle, and Worlds intends to continue fighting to overturn that ruling.”

# # #

About Worlds Inc.

Worlds, Inc. (OTCQB: WDDD), is a leading intellectual property developer and licensee of patents related to 3D online virtual worlds. The Company has a portfolio of 10 U.S. patents for multi-server technology for 3D applications. The earliest of these patents issued on an application filed November 12, 1996. A provisional patent application, serial number 60/020,296, was filed on November 13, 1995. These patents are related to each other and disclose and claim systems and methods for enabling users to interact in a virtual space. For additional information about Worlds, Inc., please visit: www.Worlds.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Worlds Inc. that are based on the beliefs of Worlds' management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Additional risk factors are included in the Company’s public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “hoped,” “anticipated,” “believed,” “estimated,” “should,” “preparing,” “expected” or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Media Relations:

847-275-3643

julie@accentuatepr.com