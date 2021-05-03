Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Priti Patel, M.D., M.S., as Chief Medical Officer

SEATTLE, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Priti Patel, M.D., M.S., as Chief Medical Officer.



Dr. Patel joins Neoleukin from AstraZeneca, where she served as Vice President, Head of Hematology Clinical Development since 2019. Previously, she served as Senior Medical Director and Executive Medical Director at Acerta Pharma before its acquisition by AstraZeneca. During her time at AstraZeneca and Acerta, Dr. Patel led clinical development strategy and trial execution of investigational therapeutics for blood cancers. This included leading over 6 Phase 3 studies and 20 Phase 1/2 studies for acalabrutinib as monotherapy and combination therapy for solid tumors and hematological cancers with global approvals in chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma. Prior to that, Dr. Patel served as Medical Director at Onyx Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Amgen) where she helped guide strategic clinical development efforts in the development and approval of carfilzomib, an FDA-approved therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

“Dr. Patel is an experienced and successful clinical leader with a depth of knowledge spanning multiple oncology indications. She has a track record of successfully developing oncology therapies and has contributed to regulatory filings and approvals globally,” said Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neoleukin. “We are excited to have Priti join our team; her experience will be instrumental as we begin the first clinical trial of NL-201 and set our clinical development plans for the future.”

“Neoleukin’s innovative approach to developing new, computationally designed therapeutics offers an exciting and compelling opportunity and, I am excited to join this dynamic team. I’ve dedicated my career to developing new therapies for patients with cancer and remain committed to advancing clinical research and novel approaches for unmet medical needs,” said Dr. Patel.

Dr. Patel has co-authored numerous scientific papers in peer reviewed medical journals. She received her B.A. and Masters in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University and her M.D. from the University of Vermont College of Medicine. Dr. Patel completed an internship and residency in internal medicine and post-doctoral fellowships in hematology and medical oncology at Stanford University Hospital.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to improve tolerability and activity by eliminating the alpha receptor binding interface. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com.

