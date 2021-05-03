TAOP Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Zionodes

SHENZHEN, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a provider of Internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, announces today that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Singapore-based ZNDS Global Technology PTE. LTD. (“Zionodes”), a leading computing power trading platform for a 5-year term from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2026. The two parties will work together to develop the GPU cloud computing market.



Pursuant to the strategic cooperation agreement, TAOP plans to increase the supply of computing power to Zionodes in stages totaling at least $10 million. In the first stage, based on TAOP’s supply of computing power in its global data centers, Zionodes will purchase from TAOP general-purpose and high-performance GPU services with a value of not less than $1 million before September 30, 2021.

“High-performance computing power is widely used for cloud desktop, cloud rendering, cloud gaming, artificial intelligence services, and digital assets mining,” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, the Chairman and CEO of TAOP. “We are happy to have Zionodes as a customer and a partner for our expansion in international market.”

About Zionodes

Zionodes is the world's leading computing power trading platform and generalized ASICs-GPU technology service company. It uses blockchain technology to create a unique trading platform that brings together hardware vendors, data centers, and users. Users can use smart contracts based on blockchain technology and dApps for computing power transactions. Zionodes has passed Certik's audit and strives to fulfill its promise of "maintaining professional ethics of transparency and integrity”.

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals and solutions for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display screens. Connecting owners of Taoping screens, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/.

