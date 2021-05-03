Bombardier Announces Preliminary Results for the First Quarter 2021

English French

MONTRÉAL, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) today announced preliminary financial results and select operating metrics for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



First Quarter 2021 Preliminary Results and Select Operating Metrics

Business jet revenues are expected to be $1.3 billion, an increase of 18% year-over-year.

EBIT and adjusted EBITDA (1) from continuing operations are expected to be $19 million and $123 million, respectively.

Free cash flow usage (1) from continuing operations is expected to be $405 million including ~$100 million of non-recurring cash items (2). Cash flows from operating activities (continuing operations) expected to be $372 million and net additions to PP&E and intangible assets (continuing operations) expected to be $33 million.

Expected pro-forma liquidity (3) of $2.6 billion remaining after ~$2.4 billion expected to be deployed toward balance sheet deleveraging year-to-date.

of $2.6 billion remaining after ~$2.4 billion expected to be deployed toward balance sheet deleveraging year-to-date. Business aircraft deliveries for the first quarter expected to be 26 units.

Remains on track to deliver an expected 110-120 business aircrafts in 2021(4).



“The preliminary financial results we are sharing today validate the actions we have taken to reposition our business and reflect the progress we are making on our strategic priorities,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bombardier. “The first quarter was a strong start to the year, with our cost reduction initiatives beginning to contribute to the bottom line, continued progress of our Global 7500 learning curve and robust demand supporting significant year-over-year margin expansion. Looking ahead, our markets are continuing to show signs of improvement and our plans and financial performance for the year remain on track.”

The preliminary financial results and selected operating metrics included in this press release are based on information available as of May 3, 2021, and management's initial review of operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. As previously announced, the Corporation will disclose its final financial results on May 6, 2021.

Consent Solicitation

In a separate press release, Bombardier announced that it has launched consent solicitations with respect to its outstanding senior notes or debentures (with respect to any individual series, a “Consent Solicitation” and collectively, the “Consent Solicitations”). On April 22, 2021, Bombardier received a letter from counsel to a holder of 2034 Notes, claiming that the Corporation breached certain covenants under the indenture governing the 2034 Notes. The Corporation believes that these allegations are without merit and that the Corporation has not breached any covenant under the indenture. With the assistance of external advisors, the Corporation evaluated a range of options and determined that initiating the Consent Solicitations is the most expedient and efficient path to maintain value and protect the Corporation and its stakeholders.

Quarterly Conference Call

As previously announced, on May 6, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, Bombardier will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the Corporation’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at https://ir.bombardier.com.

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and subsequent question-and-answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English: 514-392-1587, passcode: 9860635 # or

1-877-395-0279, passcode: 9860635 # (toll-free in North America)

+800 422 8835, passcode: 9860635 # (outside North America) In French: (with translation) 514-861-1381, passcode: 6475465 # or

1-877-695-6175, passcode: 6475465 # (toll-free in North America)

+800 422 8835, passcode: 6475465 # (outside North America)

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Global and Global 7500 are registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the Caution regarding non-GAAP financial measures for definitions of these metrics and the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to EBIT below. (2) Non-recurring cash items include the impact of winding down the reverse factoring programs, payments of residual value guarantee liability and restructuring costs. (3) Non-GAAP measure. Expected pro-forma liquidity is defined as cash and cash equivalents as at March 31, 2021 of $3.2 billion, plus approximately expected $0.6 billion of Alstom shares, plus expected $0.4 billion of short-term restricted cash as collateral for bank guarantees, and less expected $1.6 billion paid to repurchase certain of outstanding Notes in April 2021. (4) See the forward-looking statements disclaimer.

CAUTION REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release is based on expected reported earnings in accordance with IFRS and on the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBIT EBIT excluding special items. Special items comprise items which do not reflect the Corporation’s core performance or where their separate presentation will assist users of this press release in understanding the Corporation’s expected results for the period. Such items include, among others, the impact of restructuring charges, impact of business disposals and significant impairment charges and reversals.



Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBIT plus amortization and impairment charges on PP&E and intangible assets. Free cash flow (usage) Cash flows from operating activities less net additions to PP&E and intangible assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements but do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these items are necessarily non-recurring. Other entities in our industry may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to compare the performance of those entities to ours based on these similarly-named non-GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA

Management uses adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes these non-GAAP earnings measures in addition to IFRS measures provide users of this press release with enhanced understanding of our expected results and related trends and increases the transparency and clarity of the core expected results of our business. Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA exclude items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our expected results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of this press release analyze our expected results based on these financial measures. Management believes these measures help users of this press release to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our expected results from one period to another and with peers.

Free cash flow (usage)

Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities less net additions to PP&E and intangible assets. Management believes that this non-GAAP cash flow measure provides investors with an important perspective on the Corporation’s generation of cash available for shareholders, debt repayment, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long-term value creation. This non-GAAP cash flow measure does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures such as repayment of maturing debt. Management uses free cash flow as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity generation.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable IFRS financial measures are provided in the table hereafter, except for the following reconciliation:

free cash flow usage to cash flows from operating activities, which is provided above.



Expected reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to EBIT(1) Three-month periods

ended March 31 2021 2020 EBIT $ 19 $ 105 Amortization 94 77 Impairment charges on PP&E and intangible assets(2) 3 11 Special items excluding impairment charges on PP&E and intangible assets(2) 7 (107 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 123 $ 86

(1) Includes continuing operations only. (2) Refer to the Non-GAAP financial measures above.

