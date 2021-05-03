AAPI Heritage Month: Spotlight on Psychable Founder Jemie Sae Koo

LOS ANGELES, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the U.S., a time dedicated to paying tribute to the generations of Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) who have enriched America’s history and are currently progressing towards a successful future.



This AAPI Heritage Month, Psychable , the trusted, comprehensive online community for people who are interested in legally exploring or offering psychedelic-assisted therapy, celebrates the work of founder, CEO and AAPI community member Jemie Sae Koo for her work in educating the public on and expanding access to holistic and alternative treatments such as psychedelic therapies across the country.

Sae Koo launched Psychable in April 2021 with co-founder Matt Zemon, a pair united in a belief that psychedelic medicines combined with therapy can provide meaningful and transformative treatments for not only those struggling with a myriad of ailments, but also those looking to transform their lives for the better. With both having transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine that led them to each pursue a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy, they’ve curated a team of experts with deep experience to lead the Psychable community to support all phases of the journey from information to integration.

A serial entrepreneur with a passion for building companies rooted in corporate social responsibility, Sae Koo combines her psychology knowledge and personal transformative experiences with psychedelics as medicines. With more than 15 years of experience as a successful entrepreneur, Sae Koo has built well-known start-ups from the ground up and developed initiatives for major global brands such as Amazon, Disney, Toyota, and Taco Bell. Jemie has been a well-respected figure in the API community having been involved on boards such as the Asian Professional Exchange (APEX) and served as the liaison for the API community and representative for a number of elected officials in California.

“Through all my time in the corporate world, the creation of Psychable is particularly special for me, as it merges my life’s passions of expanding access to different alternative ways to healing and optimization to help Americans live healthier, happier lives, and to create a thriving business that gives back to its community and to the indigenous communities where a lot of these types of medicines are from,” said Sae Koo, CEO, Psychable. “The launch would not have been possible without the incredible support we have received from various business, health and AAPI communities along the way. In light of the alarming rise in incidents against the AAPI community, it is important for us to speak up on the injustices that all marginalized communities have been suffering for too long. Racism and intolerance have no place in our world. Let us all commit to advancing racial justice and equity for all and work towards a safer and kinder world. For this AAPI Heritage Month, I’m so proud to celebrate the contributions of my colleagues, peers, and Psychable practitioners of AAPI descent who have been working tirelessly to help Americans of any background live healthier, happier lives.”

Psychable is the holistic solution for connecting psychedelic-assisted therapy practitioners with candidates seeking services. The platform streamlines the research period for candidates by offering filters for search including geolocation, treatment type, training or credentials, and other preferences to match with practitioners of their choosing. A true one-stop community for discovering and booking psychedelic-assisted treatments, Psychable’s network that allows practitioners and patients to communicate directly with one another to discuss the best possible treatment plans and allows users to share recommendations and reviews of practitioners. Psychable also hosts an extensive library of proprietary, medically reviewed articles on all aspects of psychedelics as part of its mission to continue to inform and educate the world about the power of psychedelics as part of holistic health.

About Psychable

Psychable is the comprehensive online community connecting those who would like to legally explore the healing power of psychedelics with medically and peer-reviewed practitioners. The community offers support for those seeking information, current patients and practitioners wherever they are in their journey with psychedelic-assisted therapy. Our mission is to transform the lives of millions of people suffering with conditions such as depression, PTSD and addiction by connecting them to psychedelic-based treatments, including integration, psychedelic-assisted therapy and retreats. Psychable was launched in 2021 by Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon, successful entrepreneurs whose transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine led them to each pursue a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy. The platform is supported by a passionate team of experts in psychology, business, medicine, and law. For more information on our mission and community, visit https://psychable.com/ , or follow us on Linkedin , Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

