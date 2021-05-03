New York, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "X-Ray Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067832/?utm_source=GNW

04 billion in 2020 to $12.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $14.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.



The X-ray devices and equipment market consists of sales of X-ray devices and equipment and related services.X-ray systems are used for the diagnosis and imaging of patients suffering from various diseases.



The key product types of X-ray systems include general radiography X-ray systems, fluoroscopy X-ray systems, mammography X-ray systems, interventional X-ray systems, and mobile c-arm X-ray systems.



In January 2019, Shimadzu Medical Systems USA acquired Core Medical Imaging, Inc for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition would strengthen Shimadzu’s healthcare business and expands its medical systems division in North America to cater to the regions demands and capitalize on the market.



Core Medical Imaging, Inc., is an US-based medical equipment company offering various medical products and devices, surgical equipment, diagnostic and X-ray systems, apparatus, and other medical instruments. It was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Washington, United States.



The X-ray systems devices and equipment market is witnessing a rise in number of mergers and acquisitions.Mergers and acquisition activity is being driven mainly by companies intending to diversify their business into the medical/diagnostic imaging and radiology businesses.



In January 2018, Hitachi acquired VidiStar LLC, a digital solution provider in order to expand its clinical reporting and analytical services division for diagnostic imaging. In January 2018, Canon Medical Systems, Europe in order to expand its product portfolio and services offered acquired DelftHold BV, a company specialized in enterprise healthcare information technology (IT) solutions, manufacturing digital X-ray systems, system integration and providing services for radiology departments.



The rising incidence of injuries occurring worldwide is driving the medical diagnostic X-ray systems, devices and equipment market.Increasing accidents, sports injuries, severe muscle damages, bone injuries and others are rising the market for diagnostic equipment, especially X-ray systems devices and equipment market.



According to the Labour Force Survey 2019, 693000 workers sustained a non-fatal injury.With the increase in injuries and accidents across the globe, number of urgent care facilities offering services such as blood tests, stitching, and X-rays also increased.



For instance, According to the Urgent Care Association 2019, number of urgent care centers has grown from approximately 6,100 in 2013 to over 9,600 in 2019.



In 2017, National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements (NCRP), in response to FDA’s initiative to reduce unnecessary radiation exposure from medical imaging devices, recommended to minimize medical radiation exposure by proposing a new radiation “vital sign” risk score.This aids quality of care and patient safety from diagnostic X-ray systems by calculating potential harm from additional exposure to medical radiation.



The incorporation of vital sign into these electronic medical devices helps in taking protective measures. The Advisory Committee on X-ray and Radium Protection, of NCRP provided approaches and modalities that use less or no ionizing radiation for medically appropriate and safe patient care.



Hazardous radiation effects and increasing health concerns hinders the X-ray systems devices and equipment market growth.Diagnostic imaging procedures use x-rays systems devices and equipment that release electromagnetic waves or particles called ’ionizing radiation’.



This radiation coming from man-made sources such as X-rays, CT scans, nuclear medicine scans and PET scans carry major health hazards.Low doses can also cause cancer in the long run.



According to the American Cancer Society 2020, 1.8 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,520 cancer deaths were estimated in the United States.. When doses exceed certain levels it causes skin burns and acute radiation syndrome. According to a global survey conducted by NCBI on radiation overexposure accidents, around 2390 people were over exposed to radiation, out of which 190 died.



