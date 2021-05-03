New York, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067829/?utm_source=GNW

03 billion in 2020 to $4.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.37 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The dental surgical devices and equipment market consists of sales of dental surgical devices and equipment.Dental surgical devices and equipment are used for the treatment of problems related to dental caries, cavities, tooth decay, periodontitis, gingivitis, oral candidiasis, xerostomia, and other forms of oral cancers and injury.



This includes examination instruments, retractors, dental hand-pieces, dental lasers and others. This market does not include therapeutic dental equipment, general dental devices and equipment and dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment.



Increasing number of companies are investing in 3D Printing technology in dental surgical devices and Instrument market. 3D printing technology is process of making complex 3-D structures by laying down thin layers of raw material in succession. In this market, 3D Printing technology is used for the production of drill guides for dental implants, the preparation of physical models for prosthodontics, orthodontics and surgery, the production of dental, craniomaxillofacial and orthopedic implants, and the fabrication of copings and frameworks for implant and dental restorations. The major players are using 3D Printing technology to produce devices like 3D printed braces, dental crowns and implants as well. For example, ArchForm, a teeth-aligner software startup allows the orthodontists to create, design and 3D print aligners within their own offices. According to the company’s customer base, approximately 75% of orthodontists already have 3D printers with software.



The US FDA regulates material that is being used in manufacturing of dental devices and instruments apart from regulating the devices in USA.The dental materials cleared by the FDA fall into one of two classes: Class I which signifies minimum to no risk, and Class II that indicates some risk.



Materials in class II include alloys, ceramic and polymers, all those that take final form in the hands of a practitioner or lab.Carbon’s new 3D printable DENTCA resins have been approved by the FDA.



However, the material approval process takes extra time in overall launch of the product in the market.



High costs associated with dental surgical procedures such as implants, periodontal surgery, root canal, laser whitening along with less favourable reimbursement policies are the factors which may hinder the growth of dental surgical devices market.The dental implants on an average costs around $2000 to $34,000.



The additional costs associated with X-ray, scans, tests and consultation fee increases the total cost of the surgical procedure. Due to these high costs, the surgical devices market may find the growth to be challenging.



The rise in dental diseases is the driving force in the dental surgical devices Market.Oral diseases are the most common non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and affect people throughout their lifetime, causing pain, discomfort, disfigurement and even death.



According to the international journal of dentistry (2019), dental caries affects 60–90% of school children in both developing and developed countries. Moreover, studies have shown that the prevalence of dental caries was up to 83.3% among Middle-Eastern school children. The periodontal (gum) disease, which may result in tooth loss, was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease globally. All these diseases require suitable surgical procedures involving various dental surgical instruments. The rise in dental diseases

coupled with the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.



