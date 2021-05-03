New York, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067828/?utm_source=GNW





The global dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2020 to $1.94 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.66 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market consists of sales of dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment.The dental diagnostic imaging devices use technology that creates visual representation of the inner body of tooth for clinical analysis.



These devices are used for better analysis of dental problems such as tooth decay, tooth erosion and gum disease.



Various government reforms and organizations are currently focusing on dental care safety and aim to reduce oral health care problems.For example, FDA’s Center for devices and radiological health is responsible for regulating firms who manufacture, repackage or import medical devices sold in the United States.



Also, CDRH regulates medical devices such as radiation-emitting electronic products such as lasers, x-ray systems, and ultrasound equipment.



The lack consumer awareness on the available dental diagnostic imaging devices in many developing economies is restraining the dental diagnostic imaging market growth.People in many developing countries tend to neglect dental problems due to lack of awareness.



This attitude affects the health and also the growth of dental diagnostic imaging device market as the use and procurement of these devices is affected negatively.For example, WHO has provided technical and financial support to the Ministry of Public Health and Education in conducting a series of workshops and campaigns on oral health for school teachers in Kabul city.



The aim of these workshops is to raise awareness of oral health and prevention of negligence towards the dental problems.



The need for precise diagnostic tools has given rise to innovation in dental imaging technology such as cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) and magnetic resonance imaging and others.These new techniques have helped in better examination of complex facial structures and early diagnosis of dental diseases.



For example, on 19 January 2018, The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) started use of Cone Beam CT (CBCT) scan facility that would help dental surgeons in increasing the efficiency of their dental surgeries. These devices provide a 3D image of the patient’s jaw to get precise knowledge of the problem before the surgery is performed and helps in safe and better treatment outcome.



The growing awareness on dental health care has led to demand for proper healthcare system with upgraded devices.The dental diagnostic imaging devices help to meet the oral healthcare demands of people and will drive the market growth.



These imaging devices helps to reduce shorten the recovery time for a patient and also result in less pain when compared to earlier methods of diagnosing dental problems.According to Adults Oral Health & Well-being Survey, 85% Americans believe that oral health is extremely important among which only 15% were satisfied with their current oral health.



This indicates that people look for better dental care now and are aware of the importance of oral healthcare.





