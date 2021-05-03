Exagen Announces New Campaign and Initiatives for Lupus Awareness Month

SAN DIEGO, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, today announced, in recognition of Lupus Awareness Month, the launch of awareness initiatives and educational tools highlighting the importance of an accurate and timely diagnosis and patient monitoring for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).



Emphasizing the patient journey from overlapping symptoms to diagnosis and monitoring, Exagen has launched a new campaign called “Know With AVISE”. Each week in the month of May, Exagen will focus on a step in the patient’s journey with lupus to bring attention to the signs and symptoms of lupus and the issues and challenges people face. In collaboration with the Lupus Foundation of America, Exagen will shed light on the difficulties of diagnosing lupus accurately, as well as racial and health disparities many face throughout their journey. Partnering with LupusChick, Exagen will bring attention to the importance of disease management and healthy living.

Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Exagen, shared, “With lupus diagnostics and monitoring at the forefront of what we do, we are proud to spread the word not only about the disease itself, but also about the challenges so many patients face in receiving an early and accurate diagnosis of this terrible illness. We are honored to join forces with partners like the Lupus Foundation of America and LupusChick to bring awareness to this disease while providing tools to help those on the path to wellness.”

