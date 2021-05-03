ARHT Media Provides HoloPresence™ Technology to China JV of Net Dragon Websoft Holdings and China Unicom

TORONTO, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that it has been the holographic technology supplier to a joint venture in China between Net Dragon Websoft Holdings and China Unicom. Last week this joint venture announced that it is launching the New Infrastructure “5G+Smart Education” Application Demonstration Project. Based on technologies such as 5G, VR, AR, holographic classrooms and ultra-high-definition video, it aims to provide an exemplar of “5G+Smart Education” applications with the participation of a hundred schools, a thousand classes and ten thousand learners.



This is a national project and is selected as the first batch of key new infrastructure projects in Fuzhou City. As the Project has officially kicked off, NetDragon and China Unicom Fujian Branch will integrate their respective resources and technical edges in smart education and 5G infrastructure to explore the application of 5G technology in various scenarios, including remote education, smart classroom and campus security. It targets to complete the construction of 5G smart education infrastructure in 100 schools in Fujian Province and launch over 1,000 smart education or online education demonstration classes by 2022, servicing more than 10,000 teachers and students. The Project is also aimed to be replicated across the country.

“Over the past two years we have been hired by the China Unicom and NetDragon JV to provide a number of HoloPresence™ events for government and educational officials in a variety of jurisdictions in China and since the second half of 2020 they have placed orders for our server and holographic screen technologies for permanent installations at multiple locations,” stated ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly, “with this recent endorsement from Fuzhou City we expect orders for additional systems, which generate both upfront and recurring revenues, to increase as the program is rolled out across China.”

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

Connect with ARHT Media

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

Press Contact

Salman Amin

ARHT Media

samin@arhtmedia.com

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.