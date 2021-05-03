Stem Cells Market Size 2021 | Is Expected to Showcase Considerable Growth by Reaching USD 27.65 Billion by 2028 While Exhibiting a CAGR of 12.8% between 2021 and 2028

Pune, India, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stem cells market size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 27.65 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 12.8% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Stem Cells Industry, 2021-2028.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 10.56 billion in 2020. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic ailments and the growing number of clinical trials are expected to favor the demand for the product globally. As per the stemcell portal, presently more than 5,000 clinical trials have been registered for the application of the product in drug development and regenerative medicines.

What does the Report Include?

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Stem Cells:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Massachusetts, U.S)

Merck KGaA (Germany, Europe)

Mesoblast Ltd (Melbourne, Australia)

STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Vancouver, Canada)

Promethera Biosciences SA (Belgium, Europe)

Cynata Therapeutics (Victoria, Australia)

R&D Systems, Inc. (Minnesota, U.S)

AMSBIO (Abingdon, United Kingdom)

Other Prominent Players





Increasing Efficacy of Cell Therapy to Treat COVID-19 Patients Leads Market Exhibiting 20.5% Growth in 2020

In April 2020, Infectious Disease Research Institute and Celularity, a New Jersey-based company, announced the approval of a clinical trial application by the U.S FDA. The application is meant for developing stem cell-based therapy for COVID-19. The increasing deployment of the products in R&D activities to develop effective treatment for the novel coronavirus favored the growth of the market even in turbulent times that affected several economies. Owing to this, the market registered a growth rate of 20.5% in 2020 and is likely to grow positively in the forthcoming years.





Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease to Augment Market Growth

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of chronic disease increased by over 57% in 2020 globally. Moreover, the alarming rate at which the population is rising in emerging economies is expected to drive the demand for advanced healthcare systems. According to the data by GLOBOCAN, the prevalence of cancer among men was 19% higher compared to women in 2020. 222 per 100,000 men whereas 186 per 100,000 women suffered from the disease.

The increasing prevalence of chronic ailments is expected to propel the demand for advanced therapies that aid in relieving and mitigating the risks associated with the fatal diseases. This is anticipated to contribute to the global stem cells market growth in the forthcoming years.





The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





