The global MFA market size is projected to grow from USD 11.1 billion in 2021 to USD 23.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2%

• By component, the services segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The services segment includes various services that are required to deploy, execute, and maintain the MFA solutions and services in an organization.As the adoption of the MFA solution increases, the demand for these services is also expected to increase.



During COVID-19, the growing concern of data breaches and privacy compliance regulations is making companies focus on adopting MFA solutions to achieve compliance, improved data security, and better flexibility in operations.Major MFA vendors are widely supporting organizations with quick support services in such unprecedented times.



Financial services, healthcare, and the e-commerce industry verticals have witnessed huge data losses due to security breaches. As a result, they are highly dependent on MFA solutions for strengthening their cybersecurity capabilities.



By model type, the two factor authentication segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The two-factor authentication model is expected to witness rapid adoption in future as it offers a robust, unbreakable, and second-layered security infrastructure.Two-factor authentication (2FA), often referred to as two-step verification, is a security process in which the user provides two authentication factors.



Two-factor authentication provides an additional layer of security and makes it harder for attackers to gain access to a person’s devices and online accounts, because knowing the victim’s password alone is not enough to pass the authentication check.Two-factor authentication can be achieved using any two of smart cards, PIN, SMS application, tokens, biometrics (iris, face, palm, fingerprint, and so on), passwords, and so on.



Some of the major companies offering two-factor authentication are RSA Security (US), OneSpan (US), Thales (the Netherlands), and Entrust Datacard (US). Huge regulatory compliance requirements including GDPR, PCI Data Security Standards, PSD2, and other critical industry regulations (for example, SOX and GLBA in the financial industry) are urging enterprises to deploy robust MFA solutions and services.



Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global MFA market during the forecast period.The region comprises emerging economies, such as Australia, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.



With the proliferation of advanced technologies in the APAC region, security and fraud concerns have risen.APAC is expected to invest more in security due to the increasing threat of spear phishing, malware, ransomware, and identity and access breaches.



Hence, enterprises in the APAC region are embracing MFA technologies.Currently, countries in the region are flooded with numerous enterprises that employ more than 70% of the population.



Companies operating in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies, political transformation, and the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a significant impact on the business community and drive the MFA market growth. Government initiatives, fund support, and R&D have helped develop MFA solutions and services, which are factors driving the growth of the market. Governments in Asian countries, such as China, Singapore, and Japan, are investing a significant number of federal budgets for developing the countries’ cybersecurity framework. The growing use of advanced technologies, such as the cloud, mobility solutions, AI, and IoT, is expected to drive the need for deploying MFA solutions. Moreover, countries in APAC are a hotbed for advanced cyber-crimes, which are increasingly penetrating the region with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Such cyber incidents are also a wake-up call for enterprises in APAC to invest in MFA technology.

Key and innovative vendors in the MFA market include Micro Focus (UK), Broadcom (US), Microsoft (US), OneSpan (US), Okta (US), Thales (France), RSA Security (US), Duo Security (US), Ping Identity (US), HID Global (US), ESET (Slovakia), ForgeRock (US), CyberArk (US), OneLogin (US), SecureAuth (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), Secret Double Octopus (Israel), Silverfort (Israel), Trusona (US), FusionAuth (US), HYPR (US), Keyless (US), and Luxchain (Hong Kong).



