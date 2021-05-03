The Land-based Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market was valued at USD 1.52 billion in 2020, and it is projected to reach USD 1.74 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 2.22% during the forecast period (2021-2026

New York, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Land-based Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067813/?utm_source=GNW

Though several nations have continued to maintain colossal budgets even in 2020, maintaining the same levels of defense spending during the forecast period in the aftermath of the pandemic requires sustained political will from the governments.



Advanced optronic systems have become essential to enhance land vehicles’ combat effectiveness. Thermal sights, panoramic vision, and enhanced driver vision capabilities are some of the elements available for new and upgraded fighting vehicles. The amalgamation of these systems with advanced processing techniques enables the operators to obtain wide-angle coverage for situational awareness and target acquisition, thereby, helping them in better decision making on the battlefield.



In the current battlefield scenario, soldiers and land vehicles are required to function in the day, night, and under adverse weather and limited visibility conditions, where human vision is not enough. In this regard, militaries have been equipping their man-portable systems and armored vehicles with Electro-optical vision systems, thereby, preparing them to fight in the modern battlefield scenarios. This is expected to bolster the market prospects during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

Vehicle Mounted Segment is Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



Advanced optronic systems are becoming essential to enhance armored vehicles’ combat effectiveness. Thermal imaging, 360-degree vision, and enhanced night vision capabilities are some of the technologies that are being focused upon, for land vehicles and dismounted infantrymen. With the focus growing on enhancing vehicle protection systems, players are working on sensors that provide expanded visibility, situational awareness, and threat warning to military armored vehicles and crews. In April 2019, BAE Systems released an addition to its integrated vehicle protection system (VPS) suite, the 360-multifunction vehicle protection (MVP) sensor. The sensor contains four high-definition uncooled, extended-view multifunction cameras that serve as the eyes of the VPS and provide sharp images of the surrounding battlespace to crews. The sensors built with BAE Systems’ 1920×1200 longwave infrared camera cores provide 360° visibility and threat warning capabilities in adverse weather conditions, both during the day and night. The ongoing modernization efforts for land vehicles are also expected to generate demand for newer generation vehicle-based EO/IR sensors. In March 2019, Leonardo DRS Inc. announced that it had been awarded a USD 67 million contract to provide vehicle-based infrared sensors for surveillance and fire control systems, primarily for a variety of ground combat vehicles belonging to the US Army. Under the contract, the company’s Electro-optical and Infrared Systems business unit may provide Horizontal Technology Integration and Second Generation-forward Looking Infrared (SG-FLIR) Block 1 A/B-kits, a key infrared sensor that supports fire control and surveillance on a range of ground combat vehicles, including M1A1 Abrams tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles, and Stryker vehicles. The Army’s SGF-FLIR program is aimed at providing premier night vision capabilities for these vehicles. Work on this program is expected to be completed in early 2026. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



North America Held the Largest Market Share in 2020



North America held the largest market share across all the regions in 2020, driven by high demand from the United States. The enhanced capabilities of China and Russia on the battlefield forced the United States to increase its investments into technologically advanced military vehicles and weapon systems. Some of the large acquisitions planned by the US army over the next two years include a collection of night vision devices, including night-vision goggles, laser target locator modules, monocular night vision devices, the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) heads-up display, and multi-function laser illuminators. On that note, in October 2020, L3Harris Technologies and Elbit Systems’ US subsidiary were awarded a potential USD 442 million other transaction authority contract to manufacture binocular night vision devices for the US Army. ENVG-B will include a modern high-resolution display, an embedded wireless network, and augmented reality algorithms that can interoperate with the Army’s Nett Warrior situational awareness platform. Elbit Systems also announced that it has received an initial USD 22.5 million order under the OTA to begin low-rate initial production of the googles. The two companies’ ENVG-B offerings will go through qualification procedures, such as system and field tests, before getting selected for a major contract. Recently, the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS), an augmented reality goggle based on Microsoft’s HoloLens, underwent extreme cold-weather testing at the US Army Cold Regions Test Center. The IVAS prototype heads up display packs a variety of impressive capabilities into one package. Night vision and thermal scope settings are both available at the press of a button. The focus of the country on obtaining advanced ISR capabilities is proving to be fruitful for several EO/IR technology providers. Raytheon, in August 2019, secured a potential seven-year USD 534 million worth contract to develop an infrared thermal viewer system for the US Army and provide related engineering services. Such procurement plans will propel the demand for land-based military EO/IR systems from the North America during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the market are FLIR Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, and Leonardo DRS. Players in the market are trying to modify and enhance their current capabilities through continuous R&D and introduce sophisticated features to deliver value-added EO/IR solutions to end-users. Most of the integration programs are long-term, and hence, several IDIQ contracts are currently underway, signifying design modification and production of sophisticated EO/IR sensors as per end-user specifications. Gaining such contracts will help the players in terms of continuous cash-inflow, thereby helping their sustained growth. Furthermore, the development of a new integration platform drives the demand for integration of sophisticated EO/IR sensors and systems, which in turn, may create a positive outlook for the market during the forecast period.



