Chef Lisa Brooks Takes Lowcountry Soul Dining Experience on Tour

CHARLOTTE, NC, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chef Lisa Brooks, Executive Chef and CEO of Heart & Soul personal chef services, announces her first culinary tour, Joy of the Feast. On tour, Chef Lisa and a team of nationally known and rising women chefs will share her signature Lowcountry coastal cuisine and fine dining experience. The exclusive dinner events will occur in 12 select cities across the county this summer, with each venue remaining a surprise to attendees until 24 hours in advance of the event. Guests can expect to dine like royalty during an intimate dinner party on a rooftop, outdoor lawn or indoor location.

No two Joy of the Feast tour stops will be the same. Every city will feature a seven-course meal of impeccable dishes and drinks, complemented by Chef Lisa’s warm and welcoming dining style. Unique to each event are the meals that will be served, and the featured local woman chef or mixologist who will execute a signature dish or drink that reflects the tour city.

“I am thrilled to share my Carolina-based cuisine and dining experience with those who have followed my career from a distance and those who are new to my work,” said Chef Lisa Brooks. “It is near and dear to my heart to curate unforgettable dining experiences that are inviting, delicious, fun and fabulous. I’ve been able to share this gift in the Charlotte region and look forward to spreading the magic in major cities across the country.”

Chef Lisa will present Joy of the Feast with a fierce and talented team of chefs who happen to be all Black women. The experienced chefs will take all food allergies and preferences into account, including Vegan diets with dishes created by Buzzfeed Tasty featured and leading vegan soul food Chef Joya. Each event will implement social distancing and local and federal health guidelines for dining. The full Joy of the Feast tour schedule and access to tickets is as follows:

Atlanta, GA July 13

Houston, TX July 18

Dallas, TX July 20

Los Angeles, CA July 24

San Francisco CA July 30

Nashville, TN August 5

Chicago, IL August 7

Columbus, OH August 11

New York, NY August 14

Washington, DC August 18

Durham, NC August 20

Charlotte, NC Aug 26, Aug27

Joy of the Feast is a Heart & Soul event. Heart & Soul is Chef Lisa Brook’s personal chef services company, which prepares food with love and curates experiences for corporations, individuals, events and teams to help people rediscover the joy of feasting together. More details for the culinary tour, including limited VIP tickets, are available online here. Interested parties can follow Chef Lisa Brooks and tour updates on social media channels at @cheflisabrooks.

About Chef Lisa Brooks

For over four decades, Chef Lisa has prepared food with love and curated experiences that create memories that last a lifetime. Chef Lisa began her company as a solopreneur and grew to mentor Black women chefs who now make up Heart & Soul, a team of talented chefs and servers who deliver elite dining experiences in and around the Charlotte area. Learn more by visiting cheflisabrooks.com and heartandsoulchef.com.

