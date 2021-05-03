New York, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Freight Forwarding Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067810/?utm_source=GNW

Companies like convoy, Uber Freight and uShip are coming up with new platforms to fill in the gaps in the logistics industry. With Digital freight forwarding the manual process will be reduced. All the quotations for freight forwarding will be available at one platform without the hassle of hours of conversation and paper trails. The major benefits of digital freight forwarding include instant quotes, transparent pricing, comparison of rates and carriers, tracking, easy documentation and others. The logistics industry is developing to a paperless digitized industry supporting the growth of the market.



Key Market Trends

Growth in E-Commerce driving Digital Freight Forwarding Market



In 2019, retail e-commerce sales worldwide amounted to around 3.53 trillion US dollars and e-retail revenues are projected to grow even further at a quicker pace in the coming few years. Online shopping is one of the most popular online activities worldwide, both domestic and cross-border e-commerce is booming in developing markets such as China, India, and Indonesia due to that reason. This encompasses not just direct-to-consumer retail, but also shipments of electronics, pharmaceuticals, and consumer packaged goods. With increasing access to internet even the manufacturers of products are gradually moving from traditional freight forwarding to digital freight forwarding. The major benefits of digital freight forwarding include instant quotes, transparent pricing, comparison of rates and carriers, tracking, easy documentation and others.



Flexport leading the Digital Freight forwarding market



Flexport is a San Francisco-based digital freight forwarder and logistics platform. Founded in 2013, the company has around half of its business in ocean freight and the other half in air freight. After its Series C round of funding in September 2017, Flexport had a valuation of $800 million. DST Global led this round; other investors include Founders Fund and Wells Fargo. In 2018, the company received USD 100 million from SF Express, a leading courier company in China. This brought Flexport’s total funding to USD 300 million and its valuation to more than USD 1 billion.



The startup has a run-rate revenue of approximately USD 400 million and is growing steadily. It ships roughly 120,000 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) annually, with a focus on transpacific trade lanes, where its shipment volume is the 20th largest on the transpacific eastbound route. It reached a revenue of USD 860 million in 2019 and became the leader in digital freight forwarding market as it provides high quality logistics service with added analytical reports.



Competitive Landscape

The Digital Freight Forwarding Market is competitive and is highly fragmented with presence of many players. Digital freight forwarders (DFFs) use a digital platform to offer a broader range of logistics services than marketplaces and connectivity providers. DFFs build their core value proposition around a seamless user experience of shipping goods from one point to another while aggregating information on one platform with a single user interface. Some of the existing major players in the market include – Flexport, Twill, FreightHub, Fleet, InstaFreight, Transporteca, Kontainers, KN Freight Net, Turvo, iContainers, DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel International AG and Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067810/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________