AXIM Biotechnologies Introduces Diagnostics to Measure Immunity Against Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Variants

SAN DIEGO, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc . (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today a new ELISA test that measures levels of neutralizing antibodies against six common variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Company has also filed for patent protection for the diagnostic test.



SARS-CoV-2 variants from Brazil, South Africa, California and Britain have been shown to be more infectious and potentially more deadly than the original Wuhan strain due to mutations in the viral spike protein. This has caused concern because current COVID-19 vaccines are based on the spike protein in the Wuhan strain and it is not known how well the vaccines protect against the other variants.

AXIM Biotechnologies recently developed a new test that measures levels of immune protection against each of the variants of SARS-CoV-2 in parallel fashion. The test takes less than two hours to complete and can provide an indication of relative risk of infection with each variant.

The ELISA test is the most widely used type of immunoassay in diagnostic and research labs. ELISA is a high throughput test used to detect or quantify various biomolecules, including antibodies against pathogens or pathogen-derived proteins. ELISA is simple, sensitive, requires only microliter quantities of test samples and can be automated.

John W. Huemoeller II, AXIM® Biotech CEO, commented: “The new test may also provide vaccine companies with valuable information for how well their vaccines protect against SARS-CoV-2 variants. If vaccine companies begin to include variants in their vaccine, the new test will be able to measure specific protective antibody responses to the variants. We hope this cutting edge work will be helpful as the more infectious variants begin to predominate worldwide.”

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). AXIM’s COVID-19 rapid neutralizing antibody test is the first rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells. Additionally, the Company is developing rapid diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and proprietary small molecules drugs to treat cancer and block metastasis. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com .

