KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2021 Speaker William Morgan Appears on Reblaze’s ‘Committing to Cloud Native’ Podcast

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reblaze , a leading cloud native, fully managed application security solution provider, today announced that William Morgan, Co-creator of Linkerd and CEO of Buoyant, joined its Committing to Cloud Native podcast guest lineup to discuss managing a successful Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) project.



The episode , which aired on April 6, 2021, serves as a precursor to KubeCon and CloudNativeCon EU , which will happen virtual from May 4-7, 2021. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s flagship conference gathers adopters and technologists from leading open source and cloud native communities. Reblaze’s podcast interviews these adopters, technologists, and leaders to share knowledge and discuss trends in the industry.

The Committing to Cloud Native podcast, launched in February 2021, interviewed Morgan about Docker, Kubernetes, service meshes, his role at Linkerd, being cloud native, CNCF, open source, Twitter’s early infrastructure, Ruby on Rails, JVM, proxies, and Curiefense (Reblaze’s open source cybersecurity platform).

Other guests that have appeared on the Committing to Cloud Native podcast include:

Dmitriy Akulov, Founder of appfleet and jsDelivr

Miles Ward, CTO of SADA Systems

Sergio Méndez, DevOps/Operations Engineer at Yalo

Mike Sparr, Staff Cloud Architect at DoiT International

Richard Li, Founder and CEO of Ambassador Labs

Kelsey Hightower, Principal Engineer, Google Cloud Platform

Committing to Cloud Native is available for listening on the podcast website as well as all podcast streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

