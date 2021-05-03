Versus Names Alasdair Lloyd-Jones as New President and CMO

NEW YORK, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus , a premier creator of culture-defining content, today announces the addition of Alasdair Lloyd-Jones as the company’s new president and chief marketing officer.



As Versus continues to expand its footprint within the creative industry, Lloyd-Jones’ goal is to further define and grow the company as a leading creator of non-disposable content.

“I was drawn to Versus because of the work that the company is producing, as well as the unique blend of voices and viewpoints that are the driving force behind that work,” said Lloyd-Jones. “Nowadays, anyone can produce content, and the flooded market doesn’t create a lasting impression with viewers, as they often see something and forget about it right away. At Versus, our goal is to create memorable, non-disposable content that resonates with the audience beyond that brief moment, as well as content that drives impactful results for our partners. This starts with content that’s aligned to traditional media formats, but we are now developing an original content arm as we look to deepen the level of engagement between brands and their audiences. We think about content as a product extension for brands and this goes well beyond advertising formats.”

“Alasdair’s experience and expertise will further enhance our leadership team as we continue to grow as a company and find new, innovative solutions that meet the needs of our partners,” said Samantha Louise, Versus co-founder.

Lloyd-Jones has spent the last 20 years in senior and executive positions for both brands and large creative agencies. He will oversee the company’s growth, direction and evolution as it looks to continue expanding its reach within the industry, offering new services and working with leading brands across a variety of industry sectors.

Versus has been a producer of content for agencies and brands for over seven years and has seen continual growth. Brands like Disney, Audible, The Home Depot and JBL have seen the value of strategically imbued content and are key partners to Versus in the development of content’s role and effectiveness for brands. Versus has not only weathered the pandemic but managed to pivot and grow, as it found ways to adapt to the demands of COVID.

Versus approaches content with purpose and experience, creating and crafting culture-defining ideas that drive results and remain memorable. The company’s seven-step process of working with clients from campaign kickoffs through delivery and results is what has helped differentiate itself from others in the creative content industry.

