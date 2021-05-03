Michigan Health Information Network, Velatura Public Benefit Corporation Partner with 3WON to Offer Free Tool to Providers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN), Velatura Public Benefit Corporation (Velatura), and 3WON today announced the release of DirettoReg™, a free tool designed to allow community providers and practitioners to quickly submit their digital contact information for the National Plan & Provider Enumeration System (NPPES), therefore making it easier to comply with the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Final Interoperability Rule.

DirettoReg™ reduces provider organization burden to communicate and register their selected types of endpoints, such as Direct Secure Messaging address, FHIR URL 4.0.1, Connect URL, etc. with the NPPES.

“Creating a simplified mechanism for providers across the country to update their contact and delivery information has been a problem that has confounded the interoperability space for the past few years,” said Tim Pletcher, DHA, President and CEO of Velatura and Executive Director of MiHIN. “While states have created successful health or ‘provider’ directories to store these preferences, there has been a push to move over to a national forum as interstate sharing becomes a key priority for CMS and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). This tool will enable providers to receive encounter notifications regardless of which delivery format their practice utilizes or regardless of which, if any, health information network or exchange they participate in.”

As of March 2021, all Medicare-and-Medicaid-receiving providers are required to update their contact information and delivery preferences in NPPES—one of the first provisions of the CMS Final Interoperability Rule to go into effect.

“Not only will DirettoReg™ promote information sharing to providers who need health care information for a patient at the point of care, it will further support the CMS requirement,” said Mike Jurjovec, CEO of 3WON. “Additionally, it will enable providers to attach their patient population, panel, or roster of their patients to submit to any hospital in the Unites States. This secondary function will enable hospitals to send encounter notifications to preidentified members of a patient’s care team. This takes the onus off of a patient to remember and communicate with all their providers when they are in a healthcare emergency and allows the provider to submit which patients they want to subscribe in order to receive ADT notifications. We’re thrilled to be partnering with MiHIN and Velatura to improve interoperability across the US by offering such an important and timely tool for providers.”

DirettoReg™ is the free-of-charge version of MiHIN’s more robust secure messaging software, Diretto, which enables patients, providers, specialists, health plans, pharmacists, hospital, and others to securely send and receive protected health information.

The tool is expected to be available for widespread use on June 1, 2021.

About Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services

The Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) is Michigan’s state-designated entity to improve healthcare quality, efficiency, and patient safety by sharing electronic health information statewide, helping reduce costs for patients, providers, and payers. MiHIN is a nonprofit, public-private collaboration that includes stakeholders from the State of Michigan, Health Information Exchanges serving Michigan, health systems and providers, health plans/payers, pharmacies, and the Governor’s Health Information Technology Commission. For more information, visit https://mihin.org.

About Velatura Public Benefit Company

Velatura Public Benefit Corporation creatively connects and aligns people, organizations, technology, ideas, and information in both the public and private sectors to improve healthcare, reduce costs and to increase satisfaction of stakeholders in the health IT value chain. Through its operating units of Velatura Services, Velatura HIE Corp and USQHIN, Velatura Public Benefit Corporation looks to service the landscape of needs across the country for sustainable interoperability.

About 3WON

3WON is a leading National Healthcare Information Technology Company specializing in the collection, management, and distribution of medical professional data across the healthcare industry. 3WON is focused on making the data gathering and verification process simple, clean and easy to use for practitioners while reducing labor and expense for medical practices, hospital and health systems as well as health plans. The 3WON platform is available for licensing and use by your existing staff, or for those organizations looking for a full outsource option, 3WON is an NCQA certified Credentials Verification Organization (CVO) that can manage all your practitioner data in real-time, using the same highly scalable cloud-based platform.

