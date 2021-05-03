MeritB2B Delivers Data-Driven B2B Digital Transformation For Infinite Electronics

RYE BROOK, N.Y., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeritB2B, the leading provider of B2B data and performance marketing solutions, today announced that client Infinite Electronics has achieved dramatic improvements in marketing performance at nearly every level of the company as a result of implementing the company’s data and analytics solutions. After achieving 800% (80/1) ROI through traditional ABM programs with MeritB2B, Infinite Electronics implemented a customer data platform to increase multichannel visibility and drive substantial ROI in all channels while introducing marketing efficiencies across the business.



“MeritB2B has helped us move away from marketing decisions solely based on ‘tribal knowledge’ and gut instinct to become a data-first marketing organization that we knew we needed to be,” said Shaun Gameroz, Director of Marketing at Infinite Electronics. “In partnership with MeritB2B, we have implemented data-driven strategies designed to capture net-new logos, achieve a more holistic view of campaign performance, and create new insight-led processes for informed decision-making. We’re seeing tremendous ROI improvements as a result.”

MeritB2B created a custom integration that allows Infinite Electronics to deploy best-in-class analytics and database cleansing without having to adjust their existing tech stack. MeritB2B also helped create an internal process to make data-driven decisions across the entire business. Infinite Electronics now has:

Stand up dashboards at the executive level in order to provide multi-channel insights that drive top level decisions for the board of directors

Net-new logo targeting via down-stream acquisition strategies that includes a process to measure downstream value by different industries

Combined data from multiple sources to increase measurement across all channels for the business

Holistic campaign measurements that challenge traditional ROI metrics to drive further growth

With MeritB2B, Infinite Electronics gained visibility needed to drive net new customer acquisition, a clear understanding of future value of newly acquired customers, and analysis of customer overlap between brands to identify upsell and cross sell opportunities. Infinite Electronics has benefited from:

Reduced time-to market-for ABM campaign activation

Deep-dive analytics for current customers and prospects to understand ROI potential

New data-driven marketing initiatives targeted to top value customers and prospects



“Infinite Electronics is along the path to become truly data-first in their marketing approach. As we implement innovative solutions to help them make better strategic decisions, and also better measure their results, they continue to see ROI improvements. We’re excited to continue working with them to create more insight and better performance,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at MeritB2B.

MeritB2B, along with Infinite Electronics, will be presenting this case study at the Forrester B2B Summit on May 3, 2021. A copy of case study is also available here.

