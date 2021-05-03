Evolve Treatment Centers Opens Outpatient Facility in Danville, California

DANVILLE, Calif., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Treatment Centers is pleased to announce the expansion of its mental health programs in Northern California with the opening of a new Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) treatment center. Evolve Danville Outpatient will serve teens struggling with mental health, addiction, and behavioral issues.



“We take great pride in the fact that our new outpatient center, together with Evolve Danville Residential Treatment Center, now offers a full continuum of care for adolescents in the area,” says Ellen Bloch, LCSW, Director of Outpatient Programs at Evolve. "Our new facility provides clients who receive care at any of our residential treatment centers throughout California the opportunity to continue within Evolve's excellent infrastructure of treatment. We also welcome clients directly into our outpatient programs and are excited to grow our partnerships with those in the community who share our mission in helping teens and families."

At Evolve Danville Outpatient, licensed, trained staff provide evidence-based treatment, including Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. Teens receive individual and family therapy, group therapy, psychoeducation, addiction recovery support, and experiential therapies. At Evolve Danville Outpatient, PHP clients receive five full days of programming a week. IOP consists of three hours of programming, three to four evenings a week. Both programs offer daily group sessions and educational support, in addition to one psychiatry and one family therapy session per week. Teens in PHP receive two individual therapy sessions per week and those in IOP receive one session per week. Evolve also offers complimentary parent support groups.

“We are grateful to our community partners who support our mutual work with families,” said Judy Sylvia, Chief Development Officer of Evolve. “As rates of substance abuse and mental health issues increase during the pandemic, we expect that the transition back to the classroom for teens will be especially difficult. We are committed to serving as a resource for families during this time and anticipate close collaboration with schools, mental health providers, and community leaders.”

Evolve’s teen treatment centers operate under strict COVID-19 safety guidelines that exceed those established by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The new outpatient center, located at 588 San Ramon Valley Boulevard, is Evolve’s sixth treatment center in Northern California.

Evolve will host an informational webinar about its full continuum of care in the Bay Area, including a virtual tour of Danville Outpatient, on May 5th. Registration is required at www.evolvetreatment.com.

About Evolve Treatment Centers

Evolve Treatment Centers, accredited by CARF and The Joint Commission, offers the highest caliber of evidence-based treatment for teens, 12 to 17 years old, who struggle with mental health, substance abuse, and/or behavioral issues. Evolve offers a full continuum of care, including Residential Treatment Centers (RTC), Partial Hospitalization (PHP), and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP). To learn more, visit www.evolvetreatment.com.