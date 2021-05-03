CSO Celebrates World Class Security Strategies with 2021 CSO50 & CSO Hall of Fame Awards

Boston, MA, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG’s CSO – the premier security media brand providing insight into business risk leadership – is pleased to announce the 2021 CSO50 award winners and CSO Hall of Fame inductees. The CSO50 award recognizes organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO Hall of Fame is bestowed upon the individuals whose work has advanced the CSO/CISO role, secured business, and inspired others in the industry. Honorees will be recognized at the annual CSO50 Conference + Awards taking place November 16-18, 2021.



“The disruptive events of 2020 – combined with sophisticated and far-reaching attacks like SolarWinds – brought new challenges and costs to organizations, their security leaders, and business outcomes,” said Amy Bennett, executive editor of CSO. “Our annual CSO50 and CSO Hall of Fame Awards recognize security teams and leaders that bring innovation and thought leadership to solving for the many risks their organizations continue to face. This year’s winners represent an elite group of risk and security thought leaders, and we are pleased to give them the recognition they deserve.”

To bring the innovative projects and leadership strategies to life, many winners will speak at the conference. The 2021 CSO50 Conference + Awards will focus on “Reimagining Risk,” showcasing the resilience and innovation that continues to take place during uncertain times. Winning projects and initiatives will be featured in lively sessions discussing the most important challenges facing security leaders today, along with innovative ways organizations are addressing them.

“The constantly evolving security landscape can be difficult to navigate; however, the community built around our CSO50 Conference + Awards helps to foster connections and conversations based on the best practices of winning organizations,” noted Bob Bragdon, worldwide SVP/Managing Director, CSO. “As we explore the future of work, security teams will continue to need to build resilience while innovating for their organizations to flourish. This event provides the roadmap to do just that.”

2021 CSO50 Award Winners

Accenture

Adobe

ADP

Aflac

The Allstate Corporation

Arm Ltd

Atlassian

Avery Dennison

Carrier

Cisco

Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut

DocuSign

ecobee

Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center (E-ISAC)

FedEx

Florida State University

GENPACT

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

Infosys Limited

Intel Corporation

JetBlue Airways

KraftHeinz

Lexmark International

Los Angeles World Airports

ManpowerGroup

Moffitt Cancer Center

Mr. Cooper

NetFortris

Nexteer Automotive

NJ TRANSIT

Parrot Drones

Parsons Corporation

PCM Trials

PVH

Q2

Relativity

Saudi Aramco

Snowflake

Southwest Gas Corporation

State of Kansas: Office of Information Technology Services

STEMatch

Tanium

TIAA

United Nations Development Programme

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Waverley Borough Council

Western Governors University

Wolters Kluwer

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

2021 CSO Hall of Fame Class

Roland Cloutier , Global CSO, TikTok

, Global CSO, TikTok Deneen DeFiore , VP & CISO, United Airlines

, VP & CISO, United Airlines Andy Ellis , Operating Partner, YL Ventures

, Operating Partner, YL Ventures Bobby Ford , SVP/CSO, HPE

, SVP/CSO, HPE Renee Guttmann , CISO, Campbell Soup Company

, CISO, Campbell Soup Company Meredith Harper , VP/CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

, VP/CISO, Eli Lilly and Company Mike Towers , CISO, Takeda

, CISO, Takeda Mark Weatherford , CISO, AlertEnterprise

, CISO, AlertEnterprise Jason Witty, Global CISO, J.P. Morgan Chase





Register to Attend

To learn more about the 2021 CSO50 Conference + Awards and register to attend, please visit csoconference.com .

Sponsor Opportunities

The CSO50 Conference + Awards is proud to have IBM (Platinum), Google Chrome Enterprise (Executive), Isara (Demo) as partners for the event. Learn about additional partners joining the conversation by visiting csoconference.com . For information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact us.

About the CSO50 Awards

The CSO50 Awards recognizes 50 organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO50 Awards are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges that includes security leaders, industry experts and academics. The 2021 awards will be presented at the CSO50 Conference + Awards.

About the CSO Hall of Fame

The CSO Hall of Fame recognizes leaders who have made significant contributions to the advancement of information risk management and security. The CSO Hall of Fame inductees are selected by the editors of CSO and its advisors and executives. Because of the connected nature of today’s business environments, managing the operational risk of any single organization is of vital importance. The CSO Hall of Fame inductees exemplify the qualities of leadership and excellence and, by their example, contribute to the improvement of security across all organizations. The 2021 awards will be presented at the CSO50 Conference + Awards.

About CSO

CSO is the premier content and community resource for security decision makers leading business risk management efforts within their organizations. For more than a decade, CSO’s award-winning website ( CSOonline.com ), executive conferences, strategic marketing services and research have equipped security decision makers to mitigate both IT and corporate/physical risk for their organizations and provided opportunities for security vendors looking to reach this audience.

To assist CSOs in educating their organizations’ employees on corporate and personal security practices, CSO also produces the quarterly newsletter Security Smart. CSO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com .

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications’ vision is to make the world a better place by enabling the right use of technology, because we believe that the right use of technology can be a powerful force for good.

IDG is a trusted and dependable editorial voice, creating quality content to generate knowledge, engagement and deep relationships with our community of the most influential technology and security decision-makers. Our premium media brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, PCWorld® and Tech Hive®, engage a quality audience with essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our trusted brands, global 1st party data intelligence and Triblio platform identify and activate purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. We simplify complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

