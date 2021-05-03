New York, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urinalysis Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067803/?utm_source=GNW

Urinary tract infection refers to the infection in any part of the urinary system. According to the Therapeutic Advances in Urology, urinary tract infections are commonly found in the women with a global incidence of around 50% - 60% in adult women, in 2019. Furthermore, according to the study of Parasites and Vectors, 2019, which evaluated the Clinitek (manufactured by Siemens Healthineers) for its efficacy. Clinitek is a point-of-care testing that automatically checks the humidity exposure and other parameters. The results for this evaluation was observed that the device was enable to successfully detect the haematuria and nitrites. Hence, these factors are expected to fuel the growth of urinalysis market.



Key Market Trends

Automated Analysers Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Market



Automated analyzers segment is expected to hold a major market share in the urinalysis treatment owing to technological advancments in the product. For instance, in 2018, Beckman Coulter and Arkray Inc. patnered to develop iQ Urinalysis Workcell for urinalysis testing. It involves a morphology imaging system and a automated analyzer. Furthermore, according to the study published, in 2019, by Journal of Clinical Laboratory Analysis, the automated analyzers were found to be more efficient and effective for urinalysis.



Also, higher prevalence of diabetes is expected to boost up the demand for automated analyzers. According to International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, around 429.9 million people were diagnosed with diabetes. Hence, aforementioned factors are expected to propel the urinalysis market grwoth.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market



North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global urinalysis market due to increasing aging population and higher prevalence of chronic kidney diseases. Chronic kidney disease is associated with the kidney failure. According to National Kidney Foundation, chronic kidney disease causes more death than breast cancer and prostate cancer. Currently, around 37 million people are affected with it. It is more prevalent in older population, affecting approximately 15% of the adult population. Hence, this emerges the need for proper diagnosis and treatment of chronic kidney diseases and thereby these factors are expected to boost the demand for urinalysis market.



Competitive Landscape

Companies are taking strategic initiatives to grow their presence in the urinalysis market. For instance, in 2016, Sysmex launched UD-10 Fully-Automated Imaging for testing of sediment urinalysis. Currently the market is dominated by few players such as Cardinal Health Inc., Alere (Abbott Laboratories), Beckman Coulter Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Arkray Inc., Acon Laboratories Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Company.



