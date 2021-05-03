iBrands Corporation Becomes Product Sponsor For Professional Football Franchise

LAS VEGAS, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBrands Corporation (OTC PINK: IBRC) ("the Company"), a diversified holding and branding company, announces that through its subsidiary iBrands Farms, has become a product sponsor for the Ontario Bandits Football Club, respectively.



The Ontario Bandits became the newest expansion team for the National Arena League (NAL) as the league previously announced recent expansion with the Albany Empire as its New York based franchise this previous October. The Bandits will be the seventh team entering the 2021 season with the NAL joining the Jacksonville Sharks, Columbus Lions, Carolina Cobras, Orlando Predators, Jersey Flight, and the Albany Empire.

The company will be providing its immune boosting nutraceutical supplement QuadraMune to the players and staff of the Ontario Bandits as the state of California begins its gradual reopening.

QuadraMune™ is a nutritional supplement which has previously been demonstrated to possess anti-inflammatory and immune modulatory activity based on in vitro and pilot in vivo studies. The current clinical trial aims to assess in a 500 volunteer trial the efficacy of QuadraMune™ in reducing infection in individuals at high risk of COVID-19.

iBrands Corporation entered into a Master Sales Agreement with Therapeutic Solutions Inc. (“TSOI”) to distribute the nutraceutical line of products developed by TSOI for sales through its iBrands Farms subsidiary.

Products to be included in the Master Sales Agreement currently consist of NanoStilbene, NanoPSA, Nano Plus, Nano Cannabidiol, ProJuvenol, and Immune Booster QuadraMune.

A clinical trial has been granted ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04421391 and is now on the Federal Clinical Trial registry: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04421391 .

Other exciting developments from this license include the public information release from TSOI includes “QuadraMune Reduces Myeloid Suppressor Cells in 4T1 Mouse Model of Breast Cancer New Patent Filing Suggests Novel Mechanism of Immune Boosting Nutraceutical Can Augment Efficacy of Cancer Immunotherapy.” and, “Positive QuadraMune™ Clinical Trial Data,” which suggests data from its clinical trial demonstrating an almost doubling of immune cell activity in healthy volunteers which were ingesting QuadraMune™ daily for a week.

Investigators analyzed blood for production of an immunological protein called "interleukin-2" after stimulation with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28. The substantial increase in interleukin-2 is believed to predict that immunological cells such as T cells and NK cells, which are needed to fight viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, possess enhanced function after QuadraMune™ administration.

Currently the Company is running a clinical trial on QuadraMune™ for preventing COVID-19 in health care workers. The clinical trial is listed on the National Institutes of Health Clinical Trial Database at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About the Ontario Bandits Football Club

The Ontario Bandits Football Club is a sports and entertainment property located in Southern California that is committed to exhibiting hard work and excellence both on the field and off in our respective communities.

For more information please go to: https://www.toyota-arena.com/teams/detail/ontario-bandits

https://www.ontariobandits.com/

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system. The Company's corporate website is at www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com and our e-commerce is at www.youcanordernow.com and for additional info on NanoStilbene visit www.nanostilbene.com .

About iBrands Farms

iBrands Farms is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production and sale of products with naturally occurring cannabinoids. Our mission is to efficiently deliver the highest quality industrial hemp-derived cannabinoid products and unique nutraceuticals to our customers, both retail and wholesale. The company can be found at www.ibrandsfarms.com

About iBrands Corporation

iBrands Corporation, Inc. is a holding and branding company that acquires and operates niche market brands that have unique market positions within sectors that demonstrate return on investment potential. Business partnerships throughout the United States and Canada provide our brands many markets to expand into and produce consistently high growth rates for the next decade. The company can be found at: www.ibrandscorporation.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

