SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate PPD, GFN, KNL, TRMT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for $47.50 per share. If you are a PPD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to United Rentals, Inc. for $19.00 per share in cash. If you are a General Finance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Herman Miller, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Knoll shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of Herman Miller common stock for each share of Knoll common stock they own. If you are a Knoll shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to RMR Mortgage Trust. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Tremont shareholders will receive 0.520 of a newly issued RMR Mortgage common share for each Tremont common share owned. Upon closing, Tremont shareholders are expected to own approximately 30% of the combined company’s outstanding common shares. If you are a Tremont shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

