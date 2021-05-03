Paytronix Names Kristin Lynch Director of Restaurant Insights

NEWTON, Mass., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, today announced that Kristin Lynch has been named Director of Restaurant Insights. In her new role, Lynch will oversee restaurant brands’ engagement with Paytronix Data Insights, an enhanced service offering that combines out-of-the-box dashboard reports with a team of experienced analysts to help uncover actionable insights from disparate data sources.



As Director of Restaurant Insights, Lynch will lead a team of strategists and marketing specialists for more than 40 restaurant clients, including Jimmy Johns, Uno's, Potbelly, Checkers and Rally's, Caribou Coffee, Qdoba, Papa Murphy's, and California Pizza Kitchen. Helping brands to synthesize data from sources such as loyalty programs, email clubs, guest surveys, social networks, and online ordering, Lynch and her team enable these brands to achieve a complete view of their guests and, ultimately, to send them more relevant offers and increase overall sales.

“At Paytronix, I have the privilege of collaborating with restaurant brands, bringing them data insights, thinking through bigger planning ideas with them from a brand/business perspective, and providing ROI and showing the value of a campaign or the loyalty program,” said Kristin Lynch, Director of Restaurant Insights, Paytronix Systems, Inc. “Our teams help these brands create and implement the digital marketing and data acquisition initiatives that fuel deeper, more profitable, one-to-one relationships with their customers.”

Prior to joining Paytronix, Lynch spent more than 20 years leading marketing for large CPG and Retail brands, such as 9Lives Cat Food, Kleenex Facial Tissue, Craftsman Tools, Pyrex, Thorntons, and Round Table Pizza. She received both a BSBA in marketing and an MBA, general management from Robert Morris University. She is based outside of Atlanta, GA.

“In promoting Kristin Lynch to Director of Restaurant Insights, Paytronix Data Insights is ensuring that our restaurant customers benefit from the domain-specific industry expertise developed by this team,” said Lee Barnes, Director, Paytronix Data Insights. “Together, they will bring all the rich capabilities of the Paytronix technology platform to bear in creating data-driven marketing programs for our restaurant customers.”

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 500 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.