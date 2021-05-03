IZEA Delivers Best All-Time Monthly Bookings in April 2021

Orlando, Florida, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it has set an all-time record for the month of April as the best month of total bookings in its 15 years of business. The company has been awarded influencer marketing contracts by two multi-billion-dollar Silicon Valley tech companies, along with a variety of other contracts awarded in the last weeks of April. The month of April was particularly strong in the technology sector, with IZEA adding several prominent tech brands to the client roster and expanding relationships with multiple others.



Managed Services Tops 60% YoY Q2 Bookings Growth To Date

Managed Services bookings for Q2 2021 thus far have already grown more than 60% as compared to all of Q2 2020. IZEA Managed Services bookings through the end of April already exceed managed services bookings in Q1, Q2, and Q3 of 2020, combined.

Bookings are a measure of all sales orders minus any known cancellations or refunds with respect to such sales orders or refunds. Management uses bookings to inform expectations of total sales activity. Bookings are not always an indicator of revenue for the quarter and could be subject to future adjustment. Revenue from Managed Services bookings are typically recognized over a 6-month period on average, though larger contracts may be recognized over longer periods of time.

“This month we celebrate our 15th year in business, and I couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off our anniversary,” said Ted Murphy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of IZEA. “Not only was April an incredible month from a bookings perspective, but the quality of customers we are attracting and retaining reaffirms our leadership position in this space. IZEA clients are seeking world-class influencer marketing technology and services across all social platforms. We are able to deliver the influencers, content, data, and support they need through unbiased multi-channel executions that deliver results.”

To work with IZEA as either an influencer or a marketer, visit IZEA.com.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: bookings failing to produce corresponding revenue; competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.