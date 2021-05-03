CDx Diagnostics Contracts with Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield for Barrett’s Esophagus and Esophageal Precancer Testing Platform

SUFFERN, N.Y., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDx Diagnostics, Inc. has contracted with Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the leading health insurance company in Iowa and South Dakota. All Wellmark members, regardless of plan type, now have in-network access to WATS3D.



WATS3D is an artificial intelligence-powered diagnostic testing platform that overcomes the limitations associated with traditional upper endoscopy screening and surveillance methods for the detection of Barrett’s esophagus (BE) and esophageal dysplasia.

The WATS3D platform comprises three components: a specially designed brush that is used by gastroenterologists to obtain more cells from a greater surface area of the esophagus than is possible via traditional forceps biopsies; unique 3D imaging with artificial intelligence to aid pathologists in the diagnostic process; and a team of specially trained pathologists. In large multicenter clinical trials, WATS3D has been found to significantly increase the detection rate of BE and esophageal dysplasia, both treatable precursors to esophageal cancer, one of the fastest growing and most fatal cancers in the United States.

“The Wellmark contract with CDx Diagnostics means that an additional 611,000 covered lives now have access to WATS3D,” said Bill Huffnagle, the company’s CEO. “As payors continue to endorse the technology, CDx has the potential to save lives and reduce the costs associated with the high rate of false negatives well-documented for random forceps biopsy, the traditional sampling method.”

WATS3D testing meets the five pillars of evidence-based medicine typically required by insurance payors: analytic validity, clinical validity, clinical utility, cost effectiveness, and recommendations by major medical societies. The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) and the American Foregut Society (AFS) each currently include WATS3D testing in their recommendations.

About CDx Diagnostics

CDx Diagnostics’ mission of Empowering Physicians with Innovative Technology to Prevent Esophageal Cancer, One Patient at a Time is accomplished through a proprietary diagnostic platform. This combination of technology synthesizes computer imaging, artificial intelligence, molecular biology and three-dimensional cytopathology to detect precancerous changes earlier and more reliably than prior methods. CDx tests require only a few minutes of practice time, are highly cost effective, widely reimbursed, and address a recognized critical gap in the current diagnostic standard of care. Routine clinical use of CDx testing has detected thousands of cancers and precancerous conditions that otherwise would have been missed in time for effective treatment. CDx Diagnostics is a Galen Partners portfolio company. To learn more, visit www.cdxdiagnostics.com.

Media contact:

Donnie Turlington

336.991.7711

dturlington@bouvierkelly.com