Global Open Source Intelligence Market to Garner $29.19 Billion by 2027, Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global open source intelligence market was pegged at $5.02 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $29.19 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Increase in adoption of open source intelligence among various organizations, rise in demand for cloud-based open source intelligence from SMEs, and growing need to gain insights for business planning drive the growth of the global open source intelligence market. On the other hand, lack of awareness of open source intelligence tools among SMEs and concerns for the data quality issues restrain the market to certain extent. Nevertheless, developing trends such as social media anticipated to create an array of new opportunities for the market players in the approaching time.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6000

Covid-19 Scenarios-

Rise in Internet consumption, due to the trend of work from home, during Covid-19 has positively impacted the market.

Growing use of social media platforms and escalated utilization of Internet and digital platforms have further worked in favor of the Open source intelligence market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the open source intelligence market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6000

The open source intelligence market is analyzed on the basis of source, technique, end user, and region. Based on technique, the security analytics segment held the largest market share in 2019, with more than one-third of the global market. On the other hand, the video analytics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period. The report also covers segments including text analytics, social media analytics, geospatial analytics, and others.

Based on end user, the market is classified into government intelligence agencies, military & defense intelligence agencies, cyber security organizations, law enforcement agencies, financial services, private specialized business, and others. The cybersecurity organizations segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market. However, the law enforcement agencies segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across regions including North America, Europe, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific. The market in North America region contributed for the largest market share in 2019, with more than one-third of the total revenue share. At the same time, the global open-source intelligence market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.2% in between 2020 to 2027.

The key players profiled in the open source intelligence market report include OffSec Service Limited, Octogence Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Palantir Technologies Inc., Recorded Future, Inc., Alfresco Software Inc., Digital Clues, Expert Systems S.p.A, Google LLC, Maltego Technologies GmbH, and Thales Group.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6000

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.