Reporting of transactions made by board members, executives and their closely associated persons

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction(s) made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Maersk Drilling and/or their closely associated persons related to Maersk Drilling’s shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Details of the reporting person / closely associated person Name Jørn Peter Madsen Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer Name The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S LEI code 549300Q6RULS8O2KBM54 Details of the transaction(s) Description of the financial instrument Restricted share units related to the shares of Maersk Drilling (ISIN: DK0061135753) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units free of charge under the exchange grant made on 30 April 2019 Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 1,767 Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



1,767

DKK 0 Date of the transaction 2021-04-30 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Michael Harboe-Jørgensen

Head of Investor Relations

+45 23 28 57 33

Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo

Head of Media Relations

+45 27 90 31 02

Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com

Attachment