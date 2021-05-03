Reporting of transactions made by board members, executives and their closely associated persons

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction(s) made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Maersk Drilling and/or their closely associated persons related to Maersk Drilling’s shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
|Details of the reporting person / closely associated person
|Name
|Jørn Peter Madsen
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer
|Name
|The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
|LEI code
|549300Q6RULS8O2KBM54
|Details of the transaction(s)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Restricted share units related to the shares of Maersk Drilling (ISIN: DK0061135753)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of restricted share units free of charge under the exchange grant made on 30 April 2019
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|1,767
| Aggregated information
|
1,767
DKK 0
|Date of the transaction
|2021-04-30
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
For further information, please contact:
Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 23 28 57 33
Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com
Kristoffer Apollo
Head of Media Relations
+45 27 90 31 02
Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com
