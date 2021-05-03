ALLEGIANT to Webcast Live at OTCQX Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on May 4, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET

RENO, Nev., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiant Gold Ltd. (“ALLEGIANT”) (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the OTC Markets Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on May 4, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT). Information on registering and participating can be found below:



DATE: Tuesday, May 4th

TIME: 3:30 pm ET, 12:30 pm PT

LINK: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/login-registration

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

ABOUT ALLEGIANT

ALLEGIANT owns 100% of 10 highly-prospective gold projects in the United States, 7 of which are located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. Three of ALLEGIANT’s projects are farmed-out, providing for cost reductions and cash-flow. ALLEGIANT's flagship, district-scale Eastside project hosts a large and expanding gold resource approximately 1 million ounces and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Peter Gianulis

President & CEO

For more information contact:

Investor Relations

(604) 634-0970 or

1-888-818-1364

ir@allegiantgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

