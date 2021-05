Reference is made to the stock exchange notification made public by Scatec ASA on 3 May 2021 at 10:26 (CEST) regarding purchase of shares by a close associate of a primary insider. Attached is the notification of the same transactions in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

