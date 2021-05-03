Big Data as a Service Market Size to Reach USD 129.54 Bn in 2028 | Rising Demand for Implementable Big Data Insights and Increasing Demand for Better Data Storage Scalability are Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global big data as a service (BDaaS) market size reached USD 14.88 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for implementable big data insights is expected to drive global big data as a service (BDaaS) market revenue growth. Rising demand for better data storage scalability is also expected to boost global big data as a service market growth over the forecast period. Rising data volumes due to increasing trend of automation and digitization is expected to further augment market growth going ahead.

However, concerns regarding data privacy and security is expected to hamper global BDaaS market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/657

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Increasing adoption of data analytics-as-a-service solution among small and medium enterprises is driving revenue growth of the data analytics-as-a-service segment, which is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR over the forecast period.

The hybrid cloud segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of hybrid cloud-based big data as a service solution among end-users.

The IT & telecom segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of big data as a service (BDaaS) solution across the IT & telecom industry to make better fact-based and real-time decisions.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to growing number of smartphone and Internet users, which results in generation of big data, which are some key factors driving growth of the market in the region.

Key players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Google LLC, Cloudera, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., SAP SE

In March 2021, fable+ GmbH was acquired by Accenture plc. Through this acquisition Accenture will strengthen its analytics-driven transformation as well as workplace culture capabilities.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/657

Emergen Research has segmented the global big data as a service (BDaaS) market on the basis of component, solution, deployment, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Services Solution

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Data-as-a-Service Hadoop-as-a-Service Data Analytics-as-a-Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Private Cloud Public Cloud Hybrid Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Manufacturing Healthcare BFSI Media and Entertainment IT & Telecom Retail & Consumer Goods Government Others



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/big-data-as-a-service-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market By Product (Software, Hardware), By Workflow (Image Acquisition, Image Analysis, Reporting, and Communication), By Therapeutic Application (General Imaging, Specialty Imaging), By Deployment Mode, By Modality, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Smart Factory Market By Component (Industrial Robotics, Sensors, Control Devices, Industrial Network, Machine Vision), By Solution (PLC, PLM, MES, ERP, SCADA), By Industries (Process Industries and Discrete Industries), Forecasts to 2027

Smart Manufacturing Market By Information Technology (Manufacturing Execution System, Industrial Communication), By Enabling Technology (Industrial Robotics, IIoT), By Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs