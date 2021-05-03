|Announcement
|A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
|On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
|During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
|The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 26 April 2021 to 29 April 2021:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|46,751
|598,217,811
|26 April 2021
|210
|14,524.3333
|3,050,110
|27 April 2021
|200
|14,652.8000
|2,930,560
|28 April 2021
|200
|14,539.2500
|2,907,850
|29 April 2021
|203
|14,771,4778
|2,998,610
|Total 26-29 April 2021
|813
|11,887,130
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 29 April 2021*
|862
|14,621.7336
|12,603,934
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|48,426
|622,708,876
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|186,984
|2,573,540,212
|26 April 2021
|1,050
|15,531.1048
|16,307,660
|27 April 2021
|1,000
|15,590.3200
|15,590,320
|28 April 2021
|1,000
|15,424.3700
|15,424,370
|29 April 2021
|1,010
|15,671.9356
|15,828,655
|Total 26-29 April 2021
|4,060
|63,151,005
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 29 April 2021*
|2,599
|15,554.7629
|40,426,829
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|193,643
|2,677,118,046
|*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
| With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 157,296 A shares and 657,692 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.07% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
First phase of the share buy-back program has now been completed.
Copenhagen, 3 May 2021
