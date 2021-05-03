Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 26 April 2021 to 29 April 2021:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 46,751 598,217,811

26 April 2021 210 14,524.3333 3,050,110

27 April 2021 200 14,652.8000 2,930,560

28 April 2021 200 14,539.2500 2,907,850

29 April 2021 203 14,771,4778 2,998,610

Total 26-29 April 2021 813 11,887,130

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 29 April 2021* 862 14,621.7336 12,603,934

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 48,426 622,708,876

Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 186,984 2,573,540,212

26 April 2021 1,050 15,531.1048 16,307,660

27 April 2021 1,000 15,590.3200 15,590,320

28 April 2021 1,000 15,424.3700 15,424,370

29 April 2021 1,010 15,671.9356 15,828,655

Total 26-29 April 2021 4,060 63,151,005

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 29 April 2021* 2,599 15,554.7629 40,426,829

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 193,643 2,677,118,046

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 157,296 A shares and 657,692 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.07% of the share capital.







Details of each transaction are included as appendix.







First phase of the share buy-back program has now been completed.







Copenhagen, 3 May 2021

