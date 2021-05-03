Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 26 April 2021 to 29 April 2021:
  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 46,751   598,217,811
26 April 2021 210 14,524.3333 3,050,110
27 April 2021 200 14,652.8000 2,930,560
28 April 2021 200 14,539.2500 2,907,850
29 April 2021 203 14,771,4778 2,998,610
Total 26-29 April 2021 813   11,887,130
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 29 April 2021* 862 14,621.7336 12,603,934
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 48,426   622,708,876
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 186,984   2,573,540,212
26 April 2021 1,050 15,531.1048 16,307,660
27 April 2021 1,000 15,590.3200 15,590,320
28 April 2021 1,000 15,424.3700 15,424,370
29 April 2021 1,010 15,671.9356 15,828,655
Total 26-29 April 2021 4,060   63,151,005
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 29 April 2021* 2,599 15,554.7629 40,426,829
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 193,643   2,677,118,046
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 157,296 A shares and 657,692 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.07% of the share capital.

 

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

 

First phase of the share buy-back program has now been completed.

 

Copenhagen, 3 May 2021
      Page 1 of 2
 
Contact persons:    
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
       

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 17 2021 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 17 2021