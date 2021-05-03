Cybersecurity Leaders Gather Virtually in Atlanta, Gain Insights From Secret Service

ATLANTA, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Connectors, representing the largest cybersecurity community in North America, continues its industry-leading live Virtual Summits in the Southeast next week.



The 2021 Atlanta Virtual Cybersecurity Summit provides senior executives in the area education regarding new solutions, as well as the latest updates and challenges in the industry.

Headlining this two-day summit on May 5-6 is an exclusive Fireside Executive Chat with Tye Hayes, Interim Chief Information Officer for the Department of Atlanta Information Management for the City of Atlanta. She will discuss her experiences in public sector and share her vision and roadmap for the City of Atlanta’s cybersecurity efforts.

“Since joining the City of Atlanta's Department of Atlanta Information Management following the 2018 ransomware attack, I knew we needed to make changes necessary to strengthen the City’s network infrastructure and improve its security posture,” Interim CIO Tye Hayes said. “By harnessing the invaluable lessons learned from their challenge, we were able to rebuild a more secure foundation. Ultimately, we were prepared for the quick pivot necessary after the COVID-19 pandemic took the world by storm.”

The summit will also feature a keynote from the United States Secret Service’s Alan Davis. He is the Operational Manager of the Regional Cyber Center Digital Evidence Forensics Lab, where they tackle some of the more complex cyber crimes facing the region.

Davis will discuss some of the lab’s cutting-edge practices for handling major crimes that carry a cyber element; beyond ransomware and data breaches, the lab handles robberies and homicides. The keynote will also touch on some of the headline cases (previously disclosed) on which the lab provided key evidence for prosecution and resolution. The session will conclude with tips on how the region’s cybersecurity leaders can improve their security infrastructure.

The Summit will also feature live virtual exhibits and informative presentations from cybersecurity solution providers, as well as live, topical expert panels fielded by leading subject-matter experts. Industry experts will dive into topics around cloud security, the role of women in cybersecurity, strategies for defense-in-depth, and the key trends on which Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) should most concern themselves in 2021.

The Virtual Summit will also feature a live, interactive panel discussion, with some of the top CISOs from organizations throughout the Southeast:

Tamika Bass — Chief Information Security Officer, Georgia Department of Revenue

Gaurav Singal — CIO and VP, Georgia Lottery Corporation

Jason Maddox — Director of Information Technology and Chief Information Security Officer, Roark Capital Group

Michael F. D. Anaya — Head of Cyber Risk, Palo Alto Networks

Attendees will ask questions and interact online with the CISOs, as well as each other and the organizations who will feature their solutions at the event. Featured solutions providers at this summit include Auth0, Cymulate, Attivo Networks, Cisco, Check Point, Pure Storage, AttackIQ, and many more.

The Summit will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, May 5-6, commencing at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Registration is free for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation.

More information can be found at dataconnectors.com/atlanta .

About Data Connectors

Since 1999, Data Connectors (dataconnectors.com) has facilitated collaboration between senior cybersecurity professionals, government/law enforcement agencies, industry luminaries, and solution providers. Today, the community comprises over 650,000 members and 250 active vendor partners across North America. Members enjoy informative education, networking and support via our award-winning Virtual Summits, live conferences, Web Briefings, and regular communications.

