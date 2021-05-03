Headshots by The Light Committee Adds Sessions Going Beyond Actors, Businesspeople and Models

LOS ANGELES, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headshots by The Light Committee, an award-winning greater Los Angeles headshot studio, has added new photoshoot options as demand has grown from additional customer types. New sessions now include a graduation photoshoot, dating profile pictures, and for social media photographer shoots.

Headshots by The Light Committee remains primarily popular for actor headshots, for business professional headshots, and for modeling digitals. However, over the past year the studio has seen increased requests from other customer types. They include growing demand for senior portraits or graduation photography, for dating profile photos, and for social media content photoshoots. The expansion is well suited because it allows the studio to maintain its focus on photographing individual people while expanding service reach.

Increasingly, people are realizing everyone can use a smartphone picture to post to social media, to snap shots for graduation, or for dating profiles. So, ideal customers understand professional photography is the best way to stand apart from the crowd that settles with unprofessional photography. Some customers also believe some moments like graduation are highly cherished. They want professional photos as a result. Furthermore. professional photos for dating or social media profiles offer high quality imagery to stand apart. So, Headshots by The Light Committee is seeing more people are turning to the local photography studio for these types of photoshoots too.

Headshots by The Light Committee began by focusing on professional actor headshots, businessperson headshots, and modeling digitals. With the additional services, the focus is still on photographing individual people but now includes graduates, men and women for their dating profile, and people that want enhanced content for their social media profiles.

About the Photoshoot Services

The photography studio serves a variety of individual customer types, providing in-studio or outdoor location photoshoots. The studio also provides mobile headshot services in the greater Los Angeles area for corporate teams and more at their offices. Usual customers include actors; corporate teams; CEOs and presidents; entrepreneurs; models; real estate agents, doctors, and medical residency applicants for ERAS®, lawyers, financial advisors, and other such professionals; creative professionals like authors, dancers, musicians, and more. And now also people for dating profiles, graduates from college and high school, and others wanting better photography for social media.

Complete details about how a session works, and online booking, can be found online. Contact information for inquires is available on the website too.

About the Photo Studio Rates

Most rates for sessions are available on the website. The starter session time is for typically 30 minutes and allows for one outfit, of which the person arrives in. Around 50 photos are created, capturing many poses. Then, an online gallery is provided within 1-2 weekdays to select one retouch. Retouching is done to preserve a natural look while enhancing the photo. Photos that are not selected for a retouch are also slightly edited for appearance. After retouching is completed, all the photos from the session are provided via download. This usually takes another 1-2 business days after a customer makes their retouch selection.

There is also an unlimited looks session. The session time is for one hour and comes with two retouches. While it allows for more than one look, it does require at least 50 percent of the time be dedicated to shooting rather than changing outfits. This is to ensure enough quality imagery is created. Sessions have options that can be added, such as choosing studio, outdoors or both, and same-day service, bringing a stylist to the shoot, and so on.

The newest sessions for graduates, dating profiles, and social media content has available rates listed online. There are also sessions for shoots elsewhere in Los Angeles county of which can also be booked online. Rates and offerings are subject to change without notice. Customers should always check the studio’s website for the latest and most accurate rate and service details.

About Headshots by The Light Committee

To learn about the studio, visit the Google listing. Headshots by The Light Committee, located at 699 E Colorado St, Glendale, CA, 91205, serves greater Los Angeles. Customers can also call or message 1-818-300-9434. The studio offers headshots for actors, businesspeople (doctors, lawyers, real estate agents, CEOs, etc.), models, authors, musicians, and more. It also provides dating profile photoshoots, graduation photoshoots, and social media photoshoots.

From nearly 1,300 photographers researched in 2021, Expertise.com rated Headshots by The Light Committee as being in the top one percent best portrait photographers in Los Angeles. It was rated top 10 in Glendale in 2020, and in the top one percent in Los Angeles in 2019. This marks three consecutive years of earning the award of being among the best photographers in Los Angeles. More information can be found at the studio website.

Note: The Light Committee is a service mark of a California S Corporation. Whether noted or not, references to other certain words or names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All images produced are protected by U.S. Copyright Law.

