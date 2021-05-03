Carillon Tower Advisers Names Robert D. Kendall as President

St. Petersburg, FL, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carillon Tower Advisers (“Carillon”), a global, multi-boutique asset management firm, today announced that Robert D. Kendall has been named President, effective May 7. Mr. Kendall, who formerly served as CEO of DWS Americas, will lead Carillon’s strategic growth efforts and business development globally.

Mr. Kendall is an accomplished veteran with 25 years of asset management industry experience. At DWS Group and its predecessor organizations from 2009-2020, he led the formation of DWS USA Corporation and oversaw all aspects of its strategic business growth and development in the United States. Under his leadership, the Americas region was a key driver of global growth strategy for DWS Group, which had $967 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. In addition to his most recent role as CEO of DWS Americas, Mr. Kendall served as President and Head of Client Coverage during his tenure, managing distribution and client service for institutional investors, intermediaries, consultants, retail investors, insurance companies, family offices, and registered investment advisors. He also was a member of the Executive Board at DWS Group.

Mr. Kendall succeeds Cooper Abbott, who retired from the firm on March 31.

“We are pleased to welcome Bob Kendall as the new President of Carillon Tower Advisers. We have great confidence that he will lead the firm and its affiliates into a new phase of growth, drive forward our culture of collaboration and transparency, and build on our commitment to meeting client needs,” said Jeff Dowdle, Chief Operating Officer at Raymond James, Carillon’s parent company. “In addition, we would like to thank Cooper Abbott for his nearly two decades of service and his dedication to building a leading multi-boutique asset management firm. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

“I’m very excited to join Carillon and build on its strong legacy within asset management,” said Mr. Kendall. “I feel fortunate to be fully aligned with Carillon’s model of focusing on alpha generation through active management, providing scalable business support to our talented investment teams, and offering solutions for investors through a broad lineup of investment capabilities across asset classes.”

Prior to DWS Group, Mr. Kendall served in multiple leadership roles across client coverage, account management, and product development at the Van Kampen Investments unit of Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He is a graduate of the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business.

Carillon Tower Advisers is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James. Carillon and its affiliates had $74 billion in assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2021.

